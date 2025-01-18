Menu Explore
Saturday, Jan 18, 2025
Jan 18, 2025 06:32 AM IST

AFP Sports Diary for January 18 to February 14:

Saturday,

TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Australian Open, Melbourne

GOLF: PGA Tour's The American Express at California; European Tour's Dubai Desert Classic

CRICKET: Pakistan v West Indies at Multan, 1st Test

ALPINE SKIING: Men's downhill at Wengen, Switzerland; Women's downhill at Cortina, Italy

RUGBY UNION - Champions Cup round four; Challenge Cup round four

CYCLING: UCI women's Tour Down Under at Adelaide

AMERICAN FOOTBALL: NFL Divisonal play-offs AFC Kansas City Chiefs v Houston Texans at Kansas City; NFC Detroit Lions v Washington Commanders at Detroit

Sunday,

TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Australian Open, Melbourne

GOLF: PGA Tour's The American Express at California; European Tour's Dubai Desert Classic

CRICKET: Pakistan v West Indies at Multan, 1st Test

ALPINE SKIING: Men's slalom at Wengen, Switzerland; Women's super-G at Cortina, Italy

RUGBY UNION - Champions Cup round four; Challenge Cup round four

CYCLING: UCI women's Tour Down Under at Adelaide

AMERICAN FOOTBALL: NFL Divisional Play-offs AFC Buffalo Bills v Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo; NFC Philadelphia Eagles v Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia

Monday,

TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Australian Open, Melbourne

CRICKET: Pakistan v West Indies at Multan, 1st Test

Tuesday,

TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Australian Open, Melbourne

FOOTBALL: Penultimate round of Champions League and Europa League league phase matches

CYCLING: UCI men's Tour Down Under at Adelaide

ALPINE SKIING: Women's giant slalom at Kronplatz, Italy

CRICKET: Pakistan v West Indies at Multan, 1st Test

Wednesday,

TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Australian Open, Melbourne

FOOTBALL: Penultimate round of Champions League and Europa League league phase matches

CRICKET: India v England 1st T20 at Kolkata

CYCLING: UCI men's Tour Down Under at Adelaide

Thursday,

TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Australian Open, Melbourne

FOOTBALL: Penultimate round of Europa League league phase matches

GOLF: European Tour's Ras Al Khaimah Championship, United Arab Emirates; PGA at Torrey Pines, San Diego

CYCLING: UCI men's Tour Down Under at Adelaide

RALLYING: First leg of World Rally Championship Rallye Monte Carlo

Friday,

TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Australian Open, Melbourne

ALPINE SKIING: Men's super-G at Kitzbuehel, Austria

GOLF: European Tour's Ras Al Khaimah Championship, United Arab Emirates; PGA at Torrey Pines, San Diego

CYCLING: UCI men's Tour Down Under at Adelaide

RALLYING: First leg of World Rally Championship Rallye Monte Carlo

Saturday,

TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Australian Open, Melbourne

CRICKET: Pakistan v West Indies 2nd Test at Multan ; India v England 2nd T20 at Chennai

GOLF: European Tour's Ras Al Khaimah Championship, United Arab Emirates; PGA at Torrey Pines, San Diego

CYCLING: UCI men's Tour Down Under at Adelaide

RALLYING: First leg of World Rally Championship Rallye Monte Carlo

ALPINE SKIING: Men's World Cup downhill at Kitzbuehel, Austria; Women's World Cup downhill at Garmisch, Germany

Sunday,

TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Australian Open, Melbourne

CRICKET: Pakistan v West Indies 2nd Test at Multan

GOLF: European Tour's Ras Al Khaimah Championship, United Arab Emirates; PGA at Torrey Pines, San Diego

CYCLING: UCI men's Tour Down Under at Adelaide

RALLYING: First leg of World Rally Championship Rallye Monte Carlo

ALPINE SKIING: Men's World Cup slalom at Kitzbuehel, Austria; Women's World Cup super-G at Garmisch, Germany

Monday,

CRICKET: Pakistan v West Indies 2nd Test at Multan

TENNIS: ATP at Montpellier, France; WTA at Linz, Austria, and Singapore

FOOTBALL: Draw for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

Tuesday,

CRICKET: Pakistan v West Indies 2nd Test at Multan ; India v England 3rd T20 at Rajkot

ALPINE SKIING: Men's World Cup giant slalom at Schladming, Austria

TENNIS: ATP at Montpellier, France; WTA at Linz, Austria, and Singapore

FIGURE SKATING: European championships at Tallinn

Wednesday,

FOOTBALL: Final round of Champions League league phase matches

ALPINE SKIING: Men's World Cup slalom at Schladming, Austria

CRICKET: Sri Lanka v Australia 1st Test at Galle ; Pakistan v West Indies 2nd Test at Multan

TENNIS: ATP at Montpellier, France; WTA at Linz, Austria, and Singapore

FIGURE SKATING: European championships at Tallinn

Thursday,

FOOTBALL: Final round of Europa League league phase matches

ALPINE SKIING: Women's World Cup slalom at Courchevel, France

CRICKET: Sri Lanka v Australia 1st Test at Galle

GOLF: European Tour at Bahrain Championship; PGA at Pebble Beach Pro-Am; LPGA Tournament of Chamions at Orlando, Florida

TENNIS: ATP at Montpellier, France; Davis Cup qualifiers; WTA at Linz, Austria, and Singapore

FIGURE SKATING: European championships at Tallinn

OLYMPICS: Seven candidates to succeed International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach make their presentations to members at Lausanne, Switzerland

Friday,

RUGBY UNION: First round of Six Nations tournament France v Wales at Stade de France

CRICKET: Sri Lanka v Australia 1st Test at Galle ; India v England 4th T20 at Pune

GOLF: European Tour at Bahrain Championship; PGA at Pebble Beach Pro-Am; LPGA Tournament of Chamions at Orlando, Florida

TENNIS: ATP at Montpellier, France; Davis Cup qualifiers; WTA at Linz, Austria and Singapore

FIGURE SKATING: European championships at Tallinn

Saturday,

RUGBY UNION: First round of Six Nations tournament Scotland v Italy at Murrayfield; Ireland v England at Lansdowne Road

CRICKET: Sri Lanka v Australia 1st Test at Galle

GOLF: European Tour at Bahrain Championship; PGA at Pebble Beach Pro-Am; LPGA Tournament of Chamions at Orlando, Florida

TENNIS: ATP at Montpellier, France; Davis Cup qualifiers; WTA at Linz, Austria and Singapore

FIGURE SKATING: European championships at Tallinn

Sunday,

ALPINE SKIING: Men's World Cup downhill at Garmisch, Germany;

CRICKET: Sri Lanka v Australia 1st Test at Galle ; India v England 5th T20 at Mumbai

CYCLING: Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race at Geelong, Australia

GOLF: European Tour at Bahrain Championship; PGA at Pebble Beach Pro-Am; LPGA Tournament of Chamions at Orlando, Florida

TENNIS: ATP at Montpellier, France; Davis Cup qualifiers; WTA at Linz, Austria and Singapore

FIGURE SKATING: European championships at Tallinn

Monday,

TENNIS: ATP Dallas Open at Dallas, United States, Rotterdam Open at Rotterdam, the Netherlands; WTA Abu Dhabi Open , Transylvania Open at Cluj, Romania

Tuesday,

ALPINE SKIING: Opening day of World Championships at Saalbach, Austria Team Parallel

TENNIS: ATP Dallas Open at Dallas, United States, Rotterdam Open at Rotterdam, the Netherlands; WTA Abu Dhabi Open , Transylvania Open at Cluj, Romania

Wednesday,

ALPINE SKIING: World Championships at Saalbach, Austria Training/Rest day

TENNIS: ATP Dallas Open at Dallas, United States, Rotterdam Open at Rotterdam, the Netherlands; WTA Abu Dhabi Open , Transylvania Open at Cluj, Romania

Thursday,

ALPINE SKIING: World Championships at Saalbach, Austria Women's super-G

CRICKET: Sri Lanka v Australia 2nd Test at Galle; Zimbabwe v Ireland one-off Test at Bulawayo ; India v England 1st ODI at Nagpur

GOLF: European Tour at Qatar Masters, Doha; USPGA at Phoenix Open, Scottsdale; LPGA at Founders Cup, Bradenton, Florida

TENNIS: ATP Dallas Open at Dallas, United States, Rotterdam Open at Rotterdam, the Netherlands; WTA Abu Dhabi Open , Transylvania Open at Cluj, Romania

Friday,

ALPINE SKIING: World Championships at Saalbach, Austria Men's super-G

GOLF: European Tour at Qatar Masters, Doha; USPGA at Phoenix Open, Scottsdale; LPGA at Founders Cup, Bradenton, Florida

TENNIS: ATP Dallas Open at Dallas, United States, Rotterdam Open at Rotterdam, the Netherlands; WTA Abu Dhabi Open , Transylvania Open at Cluj, Romania

CRICKET: Sri Lanka v Australia 2nd Test at Galle; Zimbabwe v Ireland one-off Test at Bulawayo

Saturday,

RUGBY UNION: Second round of Six Nations Italy v Wales at Rome, England v France at Twickenham

ALPINE SKIING: World Championships at Saalbach, Austria Women's downhill

GOLF: European Tour at Qatar Masters, Doha; USPGA at Phoenix Open, Scottsdale; LPGA at Founders Cup, Bradenton, Florida

TENNIS: ATP Dallas Open at Dallas, United States, Rotterdam Open at Rotterdam, the Netherlands; WTA Abu Dhabi Open , Transylvania Open at Cluj, Romania

CRICKET: Sri Lanka v Australia 2nd Test at Galle; Zimbabwe v Ireland one-off Test at Bulawayo ; Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Tri-series venue in Pakistan to be announced

Sunday,

AMERICAN FOOTBALL: Super Bowl at New Orleans

RUGBY UNION: Second round of Six Nations Scotland v Ireland at Edinburgh

ALPINE SKIING: World Championships at Saalbach, Austria Men's downhill

GOLF: European Tour at Qatar Masters, Doha; USPGA at Phoenix Open, Scottsdale; LPGA at Founders Cup, Bradenton, Florida

TENNIS: ATP Dallas Open at Dallas, United States, Rotterdam Open at Rotterdam, the Netherlands; WTA Transylvania Open at Cluj, Romania , Qatar Open at Doha

CRICKET: Sri Lanka v Australia 2nd Test at Galle; Zimbabwe v Ireland one-off Test at Bulawayo ; India v England 2nd ODI at Cuttack

Monday,

ALPINE SKIING: World Championships at Saalbach, Austria Rest day

CRICKET: Sri Lanka v Australia 2nd Test at Galle; Zimbabwe v Ireland one-off Test at Bulawayo ; New Zealand v South Africa 2nd ODI venue to be announced in Pakistan

TENNIS: ATP at Delray Beach Open, Florida, at Marseille, France, Argentina Open at Buenos Aires ; WTA Qatar Open at Doha

Tuesday,

ALPINE SKIING: World Championships at Saalbach, Austria Women's team combination

FOOTBALL: Champions League knockout phase play-offs first leg matches

TENNIS: ATP at Delray Beach Open, Florida, at Marseille, France, Argentina Open at Buenos Aires ; WTA Qatar Open at Doha

Wednesday,

ALPINE SKIING: World Champonships at Saalbach, Austria Men's team combination

CRICKET: Pakistan v South Africa Tri-series ODI at venue to be announced in Pakistan; India v England 3rd ODI at Ahmedabad; Sri Lanka v Australia at Colombo, 1st ODI

FOOTBALL: Champions League knockout phase play-offs first leg matches

TENNIS: ATP at Delray Beach Open, Florida, at Marseille, France, Argentina Open at Buenos Aires ; WTA Qatar Open at Doha

Thursday,

ALPINE SKIING: World Championships at Saalbach, Austria Women's giant slalom

FOOTBALL: Europa League knockout phase play-offs first leg matches; UEFA Conference League knockout phase play-offs first leg matches

TENNIS: ATP at Delray Beach Open, Florida, at Marseille, France, Argentina Open at Buenos Aires ; WTA Qatar Open at Doha

RALLYING: Rally Sweden

Friday,

ALPINE SKIING: World Championships at Saalbach, Austria Men's giant slalom

CRICKET: Zimbabwe v Ireland 1st ODI at Harare; Sri Lanka v Australia at Colombo, 2nd ODI; Pakistan Tri-Nations series final at TBD

TENNIS: ATP at Delray Beach Open, Florida, at Marseille, France, Argentina Open at Buenos Aires ; WTA Qatar Open at Doha

RALLYING: Rally Sweden

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

