AFP Sports Diary for January 18 to February 14:
Saturday,
TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Australian Open, Melbourne
GOLF: PGA Tour's The American Express at California; European Tour's Dubai Desert Classic
CRICKET: Pakistan v West Indies at Multan, 1st Test
ALPINE SKIING: Men's downhill at Wengen, Switzerland; Women's downhill at Cortina, Italy
RUGBY UNION - Champions Cup round four; Challenge Cup round four
CYCLING: UCI women's Tour Down Under at Adelaide
AMERICAN FOOTBALL: NFL Divisonal play-offs AFC Kansas City Chiefs v Houston Texans at Kansas City; NFC Detroit Lions v Washington Commanders at Detroit
Sunday,
TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Australian Open, Melbourne
GOLF: PGA Tour's The American Express at California; European Tour's Dubai Desert Classic
CRICKET: Pakistan v West Indies at Multan, 1st Test
ALPINE SKIING: Men's slalom at Wengen, Switzerland; Women's super-G at Cortina, Italy
RUGBY UNION - Champions Cup round four; Challenge Cup round four
CYCLING: UCI women's Tour Down Under at Adelaide
AMERICAN FOOTBALL: NFL Divisional Play-offs AFC Buffalo Bills v Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo; NFC Philadelphia Eagles v Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia
Monday,
TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Australian Open, Melbourne
CRICKET: Pakistan v West Indies at Multan, 1st Test
Tuesday,
TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Australian Open, Melbourne
FOOTBALL: Penultimate round of Champions League and Europa League league phase matches
CYCLING: UCI men's Tour Down Under at Adelaide
ALPINE SKIING: Women's giant slalom at Kronplatz, Italy
CRICKET: Pakistan v West Indies at Multan, 1st Test
Wednesday,
TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Australian Open, Melbourne
FOOTBALL: Penultimate round of Champions League and Europa League league phase matches
CRICKET: India v England 1st T20 at Kolkata
CYCLING: UCI men's Tour Down Under at Adelaide
Thursday,
TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Australian Open, Melbourne
FOOTBALL: Penultimate round of Europa League league phase matches
GOLF: European Tour's Ras Al Khaimah Championship, United Arab Emirates; PGA at Torrey Pines, San Diego
CYCLING: UCI men's Tour Down Under at Adelaide
RALLYING: First leg of World Rally Championship Rallye Monte Carlo
Friday,
TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Australian Open, Melbourne
ALPINE SKIING: Men's super-G at Kitzbuehel, Austria
GOLF: European Tour's Ras Al Khaimah Championship, United Arab Emirates; PGA at Torrey Pines, San Diego
CYCLING: UCI men's Tour Down Under at Adelaide
RALLYING: First leg of World Rally Championship Rallye Monte Carlo
Saturday,
TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Australian Open, Melbourne
CRICKET: Pakistan v West Indies 2nd Test at Multan ; India v England 2nd T20 at Chennai
GOLF: European Tour's Ras Al Khaimah Championship, United Arab Emirates; PGA at Torrey Pines, San Diego
CYCLING: UCI men's Tour Down Under at Adelaide
RALLYING: First leg of World Rally Championship Rallye Monte Carlo
ALPINE SKIING: Men's World Cup downhill at Kitzbuehel, Austria; Women's World Cup downhill at Garmisch, Germany
Sunday,
TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Australian Open, Melbourne
CRICKET: Pakistan v West Indies 2nd Test at Multan
GOLF: European Tour's Ras Al Khaimah Championship, United Arab Emirates; PGA at Torrey Pines, San Diego
CYCLING: UCI men's Tour Down Under at Adelaide
RALLYING: First leg of World Rally Championship Rallye Monte Carlo
ALPINE SKIING: Men's World Cup slalom at Kitzbuehel, Austria; Women's World Cup super-G at Garmisch, Germany
Monday,
CRICKET: Pakistan v West Indies 2nd Test at Multan
TENNIS: ATP at Montpellier, France; WTA at Linz, Austria, and Singapore
FOOTBALL: Draw for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco
Tuesday,
CRICKET: Pakistan v West Indies 2nd Test at Multan ; India v England 3rd T20 at Rajkot
ALPINE SKIING: Men's World Cup giant slalom at Schladming, Austria
TENNIS: ATP at Montpellier, France; WTA at Linz, Austria, and Singapore
FIGURE SKATING: European championships at Tallinn
Wednesday,
FOOTBALL: Final round of Champions League league phase matches
ALPINE SKIING: Men's World Cup slalom at Schladming, Austria
CRICKET: Sri Lanka v Australia 1st Test at Galle ; Pakistan v West Indies 2nd Test at Multan
TENNIS: ATP at Montpellier, France; WTA at Linz, Austria, and Singapore
FIGURE SKATING: European championships at Tallinn
Thursday,
FOOTBALL: Final round of Europa League league phase matches
ALPINE SKIING: Women's World Cup slalom at Courchevel, France
CRICKET: Sri Lanka v Australia 1st Test at Galle
GOLF: European Tour at Bahrain Championship; PGA at Pebble Beach Pro-Am; LPGA Tournament of Chamions at Orlando, Florida
TENNIS: ATP at Montpellier, France; Davis Cup qualifiers; WTA at Linz, Austria, and Singapore
FIGURE SKATING: European championships at Tallinn
OLYMPICS: Seven candidates to succeed International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach make their presentations to members at Lausanne, Switzerland
Friday,
RUGBY UNION: First round of Six Nations tournament France v Wales at Stade de France
CRICKET: Sri Lanka v Australia 1st Test at Galle ; India v England 4th T20 at Pune
GOLF: European Tour at Bahrain Championship; PGA at Pebble Beach Pro-Am; LPGA Tournament of Chamions at Orlando, Florida
TENNIS: ATP at Montpellier, France; Davis Cup qualifiers; WTA at Linz, Austria and Singapore
FIGURE SKATING: European championships at Tallinn
Saturday,
RUGBY UNION: First round of Six Nations tournament Scotland v Italy at Murrayfield; Ireland v England at Lansdowne Road
CRICKET: Sri Lanka v Australia 1st Test at Galle
GOLF: European Tour at Bahrain Championship; PGA at Pebble Beach Pro-Am; LPGA Tournament of Chamions at Orlando, Florida
TENNIS: ATP at Montpellier, France; Davis Cup qualifiers; WTA at Linz, Austria and Singapore
FIGURE SKATING: European championships at Tallinn
Sunday,
ALPINE SKIING: Men's World Cup downhill at Garmisch, Germany;
CRICKET: Sri Lanka v Australia 1st Test at Galle ; India v England 5th T20 at Mumbai
CYCLING: Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race at Geelong, Australia
GOLF: European Tour at Bahrain Championship; PGA at Pebble Beach Pro-Am; LPGA Tournament of Chamions at Orlando, Florida
TENNIS: ATP at Montpellier, France; Davis Cup qualifiers; WTA at Linz, Austria and Singapore
FIGURE SKATING: European championships at Tallinn
Monday,
TENNIS: ATP Dallas Open at Dallas, United States, Rotterdam Open at Rotterdam, the Netherlands; WTA Abu Dhabi Open , Transylvania Open at Cluj, Romania
Tuesday,
ALPINE SKIING: Opening day of World Championships at Saalbach, Austria Team Parallel
TENNIS: ATP Dallas Open at Dallas, United States, Rotterdam Open at Rotterdam, the Netherlands; WTA Abu Dhabi Open , Transylvania Open at Cluj, Romania
Wednesday,
ALPINE SKIING: World Championships at Saalbach, Austria Training/Rest day
TENNIS: ATP Dallas Open at Dallas, United States, Rotterdam Open at Rotterdam, the Netherlands; WTA Abu Dhabi Open , Transylvania Open at Cluj, Romania
Thursday,
ALPINE SKIING: World Championships at Saalbach, Austria Women's super-G
CRICKET: Sri Lanka v Australia 2nd Test at Galle; Zimbabwe v Ireland one-off Test at Bulawayo ; India v England 1st ODI at Nagpur
GOLF: European Tour at Qatar Masters, Doha; USPGA at Phoenix Open, Scottsdale; LPGA at Founders Cup, Bradenton, Florida
TENNIS: ATP Dallas Open at Dallas, United States, Rotterdam Open at Rotterdam, the Netherlands; WTA Abu Dhabi Open , Transylvania Open at Cluj, Romania
Friday,
ALPINE SKIING: World Championships at Saalbach, Austria Men's super-G
GOLF: European Tour at Qatar Masters, Doha; USPGA at Phoenix Open, Scottsdale; LPGA at Founders Cup, Bradenton, Florida
TENNIS: ATP Dallas Open at Dallas, United States, Rotterdam Open at Rotterdam, the Netherlands; WTA Abu Dhabi Open , Transylvania Open at Cluj, Romania
CRICKET: Sri Lanka v Australia 2nd Test at Galle; Zimbabwe v Ireland one-off Test at Bulawayo
Saturday,
RUGBY UNION: Second round of Six Nations Italy v Wales at Rome, England v France at Twickenham
ALPINE SKIING: World Championships at Saalbach, Austria Women's downhill
GOLF: European Tour at Qatar Masters, Doha; USPGA at Phoenix Open, Scottsdale; LPGA at Founders Cup, Bradenton, Florida
TENNIS: ATP Dallas Open at Dallas, United States, Rotterdam Open at Rotterdam, the Netherlands; WTA Abu Dhabi Open , Transylvania Open at Cluj, Romania
CRICKET: Sri Lanka v Australia 2nd Test at Galle; Zimbabwe v Ireland one-off Test at Bulawayo ; Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Tri-series venue in Pakistan to be announced
Sunday,
AMERICAN FOOTBALL: Super Bowl at New Orleans
RUGBY UNION: Second round of Six Nations Scotland v Ireland at Edinburgh
ALPINE SKIING: World Championships at Saalbach, Austria Men's downhill
GOLF: European Tour at Qatar Masters, Doha; USPGA at Phoenix Open, Scottsdale; LPGA at Founders Cup, Bradenton, Florida
TENNIS: ATP Dallas Open at Dallas, United States, Rotterdam Open at Rotterdam, the Netherlands; WTA Transylvania Open at Cluj, Romania , Qatar Open at Doha
CRICKET: Sri Lanka v Australia 2nd Test at Galle; Zimbabwe v Ireland one-off Test at Bulawayo ; India v England 2nd ODI at Cuttack
Monday,
ALPINE SKIING: World Championships at Saalbach, Austria Rest day
CRICKET: Sri Lanka v Australia 2nd Test at Galle; Zimbabwe v Ireland one-off Test at Bulawayo ; New Zealand v South Africa 2nd ODI venue to be announced in Pakistan
TENNIS: ATP at Delray Beach Open, Florida, at Marseille, France, Argentina Open at Buenos Aires ; WTA Qatar Open at Doha
Tuesday,
ALPINE SKIING: World Championships at Saalbach, Austria Women's team combination
FOOTBALL: Champions League knockout phase play-offs first leg matches
TENNIS: ATP at Delray Beach Open, Florida, at Marseille, France, Argentina Open at Buenos Aires ; WTA Qatar Open at Doha
Wednesday,
ALPINE SKIING: World Champonships at Saalbach, Austria Men's team combination
CRICKET: Pakistan v South Africa Tri-series ODI at venue to be announced in Pakistan; India v England 3rd ODI at Ahmedabad; Sri Lanka v Australia at Colombo, 1st ODI
FOOTBALL: Champions League knockout phase play-offs first leg matches
TENNIS: ATP at Delray Beach Open, Florida, at Marseille, France, Argentina Open at Buenos Aires ; WTA Qatar Open at Doha
Thursday,
ALPINE SKIING: World Championships at Saalbach, Austria Women's giant slalom
FOOTBALL: Europa League knockout phase play-offs first leg matches; UEFA Conference League knockout phase play-offs first leg matches
TENNIS: ATP at Delray Beach Open, Florida, at Marseille, France, Argentina Open at Buenos Aires ; WTA Qatar Open at Doha
RALLYING: Rally Sweden
Friday,
ALPINE SKIING: World Championships at Saalbach, Austria Men's giant slalom
CRICKET: Zimbabwe v Ireland 1st ODI at Harare; Sri Lanka v Australia at Colombo, 2nd ODI; Pakistan Tri-Nations series final at TBD
TENNIS: ATP at Delray Beach Open, Florida, at Marseille, France, Argentina Open at Buenos Aires ; WTA Qatar Open at Doha
RALLYING: Rally Sweden
