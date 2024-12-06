Ange Postecoglou ‘determined to get it right’ after Spurs lose at Bournemouth

Ange Postecoglou vowed to keep fighting to revive Tottenham’s fortunes after receiving “some direct feedback” from disgruntled fans following a limp 1-0 Premier League loss to Bournemouth. Spurs boss Postecoglou was booed and heckled by a frustrated away end at the Vitality Stadium, having seen his toothless side condemned to defeat by Dean Huijsen’s 17th-minute header. The Australian refused to go into detail about the heated exchange but said he understood the supporters’ emotional reaction. “I didn’t like what was being said because I’m a human being but you’ve got to cop it,” said Postecoglou, whose team have won only one of their last six games in all competitions. “I’ve been around long enough to know that when things don’t go well you’ve got to understand the frustration and the disappointment. “They’re rightly disappointed tonight because we’ve let a game of football get away from us. I’m OK with all that. “They’re disappointed and rightly so. They gave me some direct feedback, which I guess is taken onboard. “All I can say is, I’m really disappointed with tonight and I’m determined to get it right and I will keep fighting until we do.” Asked what was said by the travelling support, Postecoglou replied: “Probably not for here, mate.” Tottenham began brightly in Dorset but created little during the 90 minutes and were fortunate not to lose by a bigger margin. Bournemouth midfielder Ryan Christie struck a post and the impressive hosts failed to capitalise on a host of other chances to put the result beyond doubt. Spurs dropped below the Cherries, into 10th position, ahead of Sunday’s London derby at home to high-flying Chelsea following the latest setback in a patchy season so far. To compound a miserable evening for the injury-hit north London club, defender Ben Davies limped out of his 300th Premier League appearance and faces a spell on the sidelines. “It looks like he’s done his hamstring,” said Postecoglou. “Him and Radu have played every game, it’s the one sort of position we can’t rotate. “He’ll obviously be out for a period of time now, we’ll just have to wait and see how long it is. “It’s kind of the consequence of us having the squad we have at the moment.”

