Asian Games 2023: Avinash Sable secures India's first track and field gold at Hangzhou

Putting behind his World Championships disappointment in the 19th edition of the Asian Games on Sunday, runner Avinash Sable secured a historic gold in the 3000m steeplechase event. Kickstarting its athletics campaign at the Asiad in Hangzhou, India secured its first gold medal in track and field through Sable, who finished first by completing his 3000m race in 8:19.50 seconds. Gold medallists India's Avinash Sable celebrates after winning the men's 3000m steeplechase final with silver medallist Japan's Ryoma Aoki and bronze medallist Japan's Seiya Sunada(REUTERS)

Smashing records in the ongoing edition of the Asian Games, Sable became the first Indian men's athlete to win a gold medal in the 3000m steeplechase at the Asian Games. Opening India's account in athletics at the Hangzhou Games, the 29-year-old has joined Sudha Singh in an exclusive list. Singh sealed a gold in the women's 3000m steeplechase at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou.

