Age violation: BAI suspends two players at Mohali event

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) suspended two players from Rajasthan on Saturday, a day after parents protesting against overaged shuttlers entered in the ongoing All-India sub-junior (U-13) ranking tournament disrupted matches.

BAI secretary Sanjay Mishra assured irate parents that the scourge would be stamped out and strict action taken. Protesting parents had entered the courts and disrupted the matches on Friday afternoon at the venue of the Mohali tournament.

“The issue has been resolved and the tournament has resumed… BAI has a strict policy regarding age-fudging. An affidavit is submitted by parents ahead of the tournament that the age and other information mentioned which are required for participation is true. The parents also owe accountability. BAI has issued strict guidelines to affiliated states and its districts to conform to norms and rules before sending their shuttlers to national tournaments,” Bamag Tago, BAI’s tournament observer, said.

BAI suspended Bhanupratap Chauhan and Aditi Sharma of Rajasthan and a committee has been appointed to investigate the allegations.

Age fraud complaints had also marred an under-13 tournament held in Hyderabad a few days ago.

“Mishra has assured fair play in future tournaments to the players. He dismissed conducting medical tests for questionable players but assured organising more ranking tournaments in future. At least they suspended those two over-aged shuttlers,” said a parent.

The main draw matches resumed on Saturday. The matches were deferred on Friday by the organisers following strong protests. The event ends on July 4.

