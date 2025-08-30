BWF Championships semifinal 2025 livestreaming: Satwik-Chirag with chance to reach title match, when and where to watch

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continue to enjoy strong runs as a doubles partners, and have a chance at getting their hands on a first BWF Championships as they reach the latter rounds of the ongoing tournament in Paris, France. After their straight set victory over Malaysian pair Soh and Chia, they face the last remaining Chinese pair still alive at the Championships: the young pair of Chen Boyang and Liu Yi. India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty celebrate after beating Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh in the quarterfinal round.(AFP)

The Indian pair are the higher seeds, and might therefore consider themselves favourites to find some success on the tour with a telling victory and medal achievement in this tournament. Reaching the final will be the key goal in mind at first, and getting past this team will be a tough obstacle int erms of achieving that.

The Indian pair are showing some devastating form: in their last two matches, they began with knocking out sixth seeds Liang and Wang in a come from behind victory in the round of 16, following it up with an upset over second-seesed Soh and Chia in the quarterfinals. Three seeds in a row is a tough gauntlet to run through, but based purely off rank alone, these are easier opponents. Is that something that will prove to be a mental challenge, or can Satwik-Chirag fight through it to reach a final they feel they will deserve?

Here are the Satwik-Chirag BWF Championships semifinal 2025 key details

Where will Satwik-Chirag BWF Championships semifinal 2025 take place?

Satwik-Chirag BWF Championships semifinal 2025 will take place at the Adidas Arena in Paris, France.

When will Satwik-Chirag BWF Championships semifinal 2025 take place?

Satwik-Chirag BWF Championships semifinal 2025 is slated to begin on 30 August 2025 at 9:50 PM IST (6:20 PM local).

Who are Satwik-Chirag playing against in BWF Championships semifinal 2025?

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will play against 11th seed Chinese team Chen Boyang and Liu Yi.

Where can Satwik-Chirag BWF Championships semifinal 2025 be broadcast in India?

Satwik-Chirag BWF Championships semifinal 2025 can be broadcast on Star Sports Network on India.

Where can Satwik-Chirag BWF Championships semifinal 2025 be livestreamed in India?

Satwik-Chirag BWF Championships semifinal 2025 can be liverstreamed on JioHotstar in India/