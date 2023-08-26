News / Sports / Badminton / HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn live score, BWF World Championship semifinal: Prannoy eyes final ticket
Aug 26, 2023 01:41 PM IST
HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn live score, BWF World Championship semifinal: Prannoy is assured of a bronze medal and is the only Indian left in the fray.

HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn live score: HS Prannoy will hope for another impressive outing as he takes on Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the BWF World Championships semifinals on Saturday. Prannoy had ousted World No 2 Viktor Axelsen in the previous encounter, which also assured him of a bronze medal. The Indian secured a 21-13, 15-21, 16-21 win. Vitidsarn, on the other hand, had earlier defeated India's Lakshya Sen earlier in the tournament. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 26, 2023 01:41 PM IST

    HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn live score: A look at Prannoy's opponent

    HS Prannoy's opponent Kunlavut Vitidsarn too has been enjoying a great run in the tournament, defeating Brazil's Jonathan Matias and Ygor Coelho de Oliveira in the round of 64 and 32 matches respectively. 

    Kunlavut Vitidsarn then defeated India's Lakshya Sen in the round of 16 and engaged in a three-game encounter against Wang Tzu-wei in the quarterfinal, which he won 18-21, 21-15, 21-13.

  • Aug 26, 2023 01:08 PM IST

    HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn live score: Lone Indian in fray

    Prannoy is the only challenge left for India in the tournament.

    A look at few other performances by Indian shuttlers: 

    PV Sindhu had crashed out in Round of 32, losing 14-21, 14-21 against Japan's Nozomi Okuhara. 

    Lakhsya Sen endured a 14-21, 21-16, 13-21 defeat against semifinalist Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the Round of 16. 

    The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty crashed out in the quarterfinals on Friday. World No 2 pair Satwiksairaj-Chirag lost in straight games 21-18, 21-19 against World No 11 Danish opponents Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen.

  • Aug 26, 2023 12:55 PM IST

    HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn live score: Prannoy's impressive show

    Meanwhile, HS Prannoy also defeated world No 7 Loh Kean Yew on his way to the final. The Indian met the 2021 champ in quarterfinals and engaged in a captivating contest, which lasted for 69 minutes. He eventually closed the match 21-18, 15-21, 21-19.

  • Aug 26, 2023 12:42 PM IST

    HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn live score: What happened in previous match

    Indian shuttler HS Prannoy defeated Viktor Axelsen in the quarterfinals, producing a brilliant comeback after going down in the opening game. 

    Prannoy lost the opening game 13-21, but won the final two 21-15, 21-16.

  • Aug 26, 2023 12:17 PM IST

    HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn live score: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the BWF World Championship men's singles semifinal match between HS Prannoy and Kunlavut Vitidsarn. Prannoy is assured of a bronze medal and is the only Indian left in the fray. He will look to advance further in the tournament. Stay tuned for live updates!

