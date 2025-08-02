Inconsistent Lakshya loses in Macau Open semis

New Delhi: With top seed Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong knocked out by compatriot Tharun Mannepalli in the second round, Lakshya Sen was the favourite to win the Macau Open crown this weekend. File image of Lakshya Sen. (AFP)

All had been going well with the second seeded Indian, who fortunately has been free of injuries or any other issue, as he beat competitive opponents from South Korea, Indonesia and China in the first three rounds.

But as has been the case more often than not of late, inconsistency caught up with the world No.17 as he lost 16-21, 9-21 in 39 minutes to Indonesian Alwi Farhan in the men’s singles semi-finals on Saturday.

India’s highest ranked male shuttler, Sen has endured a very average run of form for the last few years with only patches of brilliance reflecting his solid game of old.

After an impressive junior career, his entry into the senior level was quite remarkable, reaching the final of events like All England, winning events and medals, including at the World Championships.

But in the last couple of years, the 23-year-old has managed to win just two tournaments. His last title came at the $210,000 Syed Modi International – a Super 300 event – in December 2024 where he was the top seed.

Though he has registered a significant win or two, like knocking out defending champion Jonatan Christie at the All England Open, 2025 has been a poor season for the Almora born with as many as seven first round exits in 11 events. His win-loss record this season stands at a poor 8-11.

“It’s been tough. Today he should have taken the first game but his reactions have been slow. He has struggled. Before the World Championships, these wins would have helped him. I am a little disappointed,” Sen’s childhood coach U Vimal Kumar told HT.

“He appears a little bit tentative. He is not playing freely, especially in the crucial stages. He has not been fearless, he is not opening up. He is holding back which is letting him down.”

Sen will next take part in the BWF World Championships, to be played in Paris from August 25 to 31. To prepare for the showpiece event, where he took bronze in 2021, Sen will be heading to the French capital 10 days in advance to train at their national centre (INSEP) with top French shuttlers and some Danish players.

“He was pushed (by Farhan) who played fast and answered Lakshya on court. Lakshya is a defensive player and likes to play to his lengths which he wasn’t allowed. When the rallies are long he looks a little tentative, not prepared to stick in there and play hard. He is fit with no injury problems. When that is the case, he has to play and win,” added Vimal.

“His reluctance to go all out… he gets a little jittery. It could be the expectations and results that worry him, but there is no escape. I am a little concerned that consistently he’s not doing well. That fighting part, I find missing from him of late.”

The Indian challenge at the Super 300 event came to an end as Mannepalli also lost his last four contest, 21-19, 16-21, 16-21 to Malaysia’s Justin Hoh.