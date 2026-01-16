BWF breaks silence after bird poop, monkey incident add embarrassment to India Open: ‘Posed challenges this week’

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) issued a statement amid growing health and hygiene concerns at the India Open, saying it has reviewed the facilities at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex. The world federation also asserted that the venue has met all the requirements for the upcoming World Championships in August. It is worth noting that the first few days of the India Open Super 750 tournament have been embarrassing, as the tournament was overshadowed by complaints about poor air quality, poor general hygiene, and the presence of stray animals at the venue in the national capital.

As several foreign players continue to cite issues, the BWF issued a detailed statement acknowledging the concerns and outlining the steps taken during the event.

“The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has engaged with players and teams during the YONEX-SUNRISE India Open 2026 to review conditions at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi. The feedback received — both positive and constructive — is invaluable in shaping the best possible environment for this tournament and future championships. We also acknowledge the comments shared by players and the subsequent media coverage,” the body said in the official statement.

“Managing factors related largely to seasonal conditions, such as the haze and cold weather affecting the air quality and temperature inside the venue, has posed challenges this week. However, our assessments confirm that the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex represents a significant upgrade from KD Jadhav Stadium, offering improved infrastructure,” the statement further added.

Earlier, Danish player Mia Blichfeldt minced no words, openly criticising the conditions, calling them “unhealthy”. This remark prompted a sharp reaction on social media, with the organisers urged to do better. Other players also spoke about the playing conditions, with poor air quality also hampering the participants.

“While some areas of implementation, including general cleanliness and hygiene, plus animal control, have required attention, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) has acted promptly to address these concerns. Players have also noted the positive enhancements to the playing surface and flooring, gymnasium, and medical facilities,” the BWF said.

‘Stadium meets international standards’ The India Open was being viewed as a litmus test ahead of the upcoming World Championships. The BWF reiterated that the move away from the old KD Jadhav Stadium was aimed at meeting international standards.

"The move to the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex provides greater space for athletes and officials and meets BWF's Field of Play requirements for hosting the BWF World Championships," the statement said.

“Insights gathered this week will guide further upgrades to deliver a world-class experience in August, where the seasonal issues are not expected being as severe. Our priority remains ensuring a safe, high-quality environment for all participants, and we are confident this will meet the expectations of all stakeholders. We thank players and teams for their valuable input and reaffirm our commitment to continuous improvement in partnership with BAI,” the statement added.