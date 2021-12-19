BWF World Championship 2021 final, Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew: When and where to watch?

BWF World Championships 2021 Live Streaming: After becoming the first Indian shuttler to reach the finals of BWF World Championship in men's singles division, Kidambi Srikanth will look to create more history when he takes on Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the summit clash.

The former world number one marched into the finals after an all-Indian battle in Huelva, as Srikanth defeated India's rising star Lakshya Sen in a thrilling contest. The match, which lasted for over an hour, was equally fought by the two as Srikanth closed the game 17-21, 21-14, 21-17.

BWF World Championships 2021 Final, Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew Live Score and Updates - Follow Live here

Here are the live streaming details of the BWF World Championship finals between Kidambi Srikanth and Loh Kean Yew:

Where is the BWF World Championship 2021 men's singles finals between Kidambi Srikanth and Loh Kean Yew taking place?

The BWF World Championship 2021 men's singles finals between Kidambi Srikanth and Loh Kean Yew will take place at the Palacio de los Deportes Carolina Marín in Huelva, Spain.

At what time does the BWF World Championship 2021 men's singles finals between Kidambi Srikanth and Loh Kean Yew start?

The BWF World Championship 2021 men's singles finals between Kidambi Srikanth and Loh Kean Yew will be played on December 19. The match is expected to start at 5:00 pm, however, the time may get extended depending on the course of action on the final day.

Where to watch the live coverage of the BWF World Championship 2021 men's singles finals between Kidambi Srikanth and Loh Kean Yew?

The BWF World Championship 2021 men's singles finals between Kidambi Srikanth and Loh Kean Yew on Star Sports 2 (HD) and Star Sports 3.

How to watch the BWF World Championship 2021 men's singles finals between Kidambi Srikanth and Loh Kean Yew online?

The live streaming of the BWF World Championship 2021 men's singles finals between Kidambi Srikanth and Loh Kean Yew will be available on the Hotstar app and website.

