BWF World Championships 2021 Final Highlights: Kidambi Srikanth bags historic silver, goes down fighting to Loh Kean Yew
- BWF World Championship 2021 Final Highlights: Kidambi Srikanth has clinched a historic silver medal after losing the final 15-21, 20-22 to Loh Kean Yew. He's the 1st Indian to finish runners-up. Follow Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew Badminton World Championships Final Match Highlights and Updates.
BWF World Championship 2021 Final Highlights: India's shuttler Kidambi Srikanth scripted history on Sunday, December 19, as he became the first male player from the nation to win a silver medal in BWF World Championships. He squared off against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew, who was also a first-time finalist. Despite leading 9-3, Srikanth lost the first game 15-21 as Loh regained composure and then dominated. In the second game, the battle was more equal as the players found themselves locked at 18-18. Loh raced to two championships point which Srikanth managed to save. However, his challenge finally came to an end as Loh bagged the next two points to bag the gold medal. Lakshya Sen, 20 and from India, bagged a bronze medal.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Dec 19, 2021 08:30 PM IST
-
Dec 19, 2021 08:28 PM IST
BWF World Championship 2021 Final, Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew: FINAL SCORE
After 43 minutes of high-class badminton, it ended with Loh Kean Yew beating Kidambi Srikanth 21-15,22-10
-
Dec 19, 2021 08:21 PM IST
BWF World Championship 2021 Final: Time for the photos
All 4 medal winners pose with their medals with the tournament mascot.
A huge smile from the gold medallists and a few gentles smiles from the other three medals winners
-
Dec 19, 2021 08:20 PM IST
BWF World Championship 2021 Final, Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew: Medal ceremony
-LAKSHYA SEN RECEIVES HIS BRONZE MEDAL
-THIS IS FOLLOWED BY KIDAMBI SRIKANTH RECEIVING HIS SILVER MEDAL
-And finally, World Champions Loh Kean Yew with his gold medal.
The flags go up, Two from India as they all pay respect to the winner through Singapore's national anthem
-
Dec 19, 2021 08:13 PM IST
BWF World Championship 2021 Final, Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew Live Updates: SRIKANTH SHOULD BE MIGHTY PROUD
It was always going to be tough for Srikanth but he fought till the very end.
Led 9-3 in the first game before Loh fought back.
Then, in the second game, he fought neck and neck before finally going down.
Hold your head high, Kidambi Srikanth
-
Dec 19, 2021 08:11 PM IST
HEARTBREAK FOR INDIA
KIDAMBI SRIKANTH CLINCHES A HISTORIC SILVER MEDAL. He may not have gold but he has reached where no other men's singles player from India ever has
He goes down fighting in the final to Singapore's Loh Kean Yew 15-21, 20-22
-
Dec 19, 2021 07:57 PM IST
BWF World Championship 2021 Final, Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew Live Updates: GAME 2
READ SCORES:
[KIDAMBI SRIKANTH - LOH KEAN YEH]
10-12: He returns one but can't repeat it. Kidambi smashes the birdied down the line of his forehand to Loh's backhand side. He returns one is beaten on the other
11-13: SMART FROM LOH! A gentle crosscourt, forehand tap that finds the box in the corner of the court
12:13: HE FIGHTS ON! KS' drop shot is returned into the net by Loh
12-14: In the next point, his regulation dribe flies long
15:14: Three unforced errors from Loh and Kidambi is into the the lead.
16-14: THE LEAD GROWS! WHAT A RALLY! He doubles his advantage with the point of the GAME! A scintillating forehand, crosscourt drop. Loh dives and returns it before Kidambi put the point to bed with a crosscourt net shot
16-15: NICE! A perfectly-weighted drop shot at the net from Loh wins him the point.
17-15: The battle at the net continues and once again, Srikanth comes out on top
17-16: A LOUD GRUNT FORM LOH as Kidambi rams his forehand, down the line smash into the net
18-16: A MISHIT FROM LOH AND KIDAMBI INCHES CLOSER
18-17: He knew it was a silly error as his net dribble barely reaches the net. Kidambi immediately turns around in disgust
18-18: KIDAMBI MISSES THE SMASH and it falls wide of the sideline
18-19: A bodyline smash from Loh and Kidambi has no answers.
18-20: YOU ARE KDDING ME! A returned every smash from Kidambi, who eventually nets his forehand tap
CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS- 2 OF THEM
19-20: Not yet, Kidambi gets one back
20-20: KIDAMBI ISN'T GOING ANYWHERE! Brilliant net play followed by a smashing winner
HE SAVES TWO MATCH POINTS
20-21: NO WAY! A costly miss by Kidambi
20-22: LOH WINS IT! HE IS THE CHAMPION! Gets there with a perfectly-weighted lift that falls inside the baseline
-
Dec 19, 2021 07:45 PM IST
BWF World Championship 2021 Final, Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew Live SCORE: GAME 2
READ SCORES:
[KIDAMBI SRIKANTH - LOH KEAN YEH]
Loh to serve first in second game
1-0: 1st point to Kidambi as Loh shoots his return long
1-1: JUST TOO GOOD! A forehand, crosscourt jump smash from the backcourt and he finds the line
2-1: Now, he takes the lead
3-2: MUCH BETTER FROM SRIKANTH! Pushes Loh deep on backhand side before playing an overhead drop shot from deep inside his court
3-3: THIS IS WHAT IS HURTING SRIKANTH! Yet another down the line smash that drags wide of the sideline. This is more mental than physical.
4-4: A rare long rally in this game and this time, it goes to the Indian as Loh taps the birdie wide and long of the backcourt.
5-4: TAKE THAT, HE SAYS! A gentle lift from Loh and Kidambi responds with a heavy down the line smash into the centre court
6-4: NOT THIS TIME, SAYS SRIKANTH! Draws Loh forward with a gentle drop. Loh, tries to go crosscourt with the return but he plays it into the net
6-5: CARELESS, AS THE COMMENTATOR SAYS! A regualtion return falling wide.
7-5: CLOBBERED! A short lift from Loh and KS latches onto it by drilling the birdie past Loh's forehand defensive tap.
7-6: He is having these bouts of casualness today. Pushes Loh deep into the backcourt and then nets his gentle crosscourt, forehand drop.
9-6: WELL, WELL, WELL! Loh nets his regulation backhand dribble.
9-7: A crosscourt, overhead drive from Kidambi rams into the net. Another casual error. Needs to curb them
9-8: Make that 2 on the trot. He drags his jump smash wide of the right sideline.
9-9: THE BEST RALLY OF THE MATCH ends with Srikanth gently poking the shuttle into the net. he did so well to move from defense to offense only to throw the point away.
9-11: THE SINGAPORE SHUTTLER HEADS INTO THE TOWEL BREAK by scoring a point of his crosscourt, forehand smash past a diving Srikanth
-
Dec 19, 2021 07:43 PM IST
BWF World Championship 2021 Final, Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew Live: KIDAMBI LOSES GAME 1
After leading 9-3, India's Srikanth loses game 1 15-21 in just 16 minutes
-
Dec 19, 2021 07:36 PM IST
BWF World Championship 2021 Final, Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew Live Updates: GAME 1
READ SCORES:
[KIDAMBI SRIKANTH - LOH KEAN YEH]
11-9: THAT'S A BEAUTY! A jump smash from Kidambi to the body of Loh and he sticks his racket out for a scintillating crosscourt, forehand drop
11-10: DRIFTS LONG. An unforced error from the Indian
11-11: HE'S BACK LEVEL! A glorious overhead down the line smash from Loh and he has certainly shaken off his first nerves
12-12: Once again, just as Kidambi takes the lead, Loh comes back level
12-13: THAT WAS FAST AS FLASH! Loh dives forward to return Kidambi's drop and then he is back up even before Kidambi plays it. Loh gets over the net to smash the birdie home.
13-14: LOH IN THE LEAD. Rifles the smash to Kidambi's backhand side, who in turn nets the return
13-17: HE WAS 7-11 AND NOW HE'S IN THE LEAD as Srikanth hits another regulation return long
14-18: PRESSURE! yet again, an unforced error from the Indian as his backhand drive shoots long of the backline
14-19: A forehand down the line smash and it falls wide. One way traffic now
15-19: Srikanth unleashes a flurry of jump smashes before Loh nets his forehand return
15-20: GAME POINT as he brings KS forward with a drop before driving the birdie into empty space
15-21 LOH KEAN YEW TAKES GAME 1 IN 16 MINUTES
-
Dec 19, 2021 07:25 PM IST
BWF World Championship 2021 Final, Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew Live Score: GAME 1
READ SCORES:
[KIDAMBI SRIKANTH - LOH KEAN YEH]
Srikanth to serve first.
0-1: Loh wins the first point of the match. A net dribble that clips the net and Srikanth nets his return
1-1: Srikanth answers instantly. A forehand bodyline smash and a lose return from Loh allows him to smash the birdie for the winner
1-2: Good footwork and Loh takes the lead one again as Srikanth goes wide
1-3: Another brilliant drop shot and Srikanth has no answers
2-3: BRAVE! A flat, net dribble catches Loh off guard and the he hit a backhand down the line in empty space
4-3: Srikanth, as expected, going for short rallies. Last night's game must have taken a lot out of him
5-3: Brilliant drop shot. Pushes Loh deep into the backcourt and then plays a well-disguised drop shot.
6-3: KIDAMBI IS ON FIRE! A jump drop shot and Loh has to dig deep to return off the backhand but he nets it.
7-3: Another point for Srikanth
8-3: HE'S RUNNING AWAY WITH IT, SO FAR. A flat forehand, down the line return from Loh. Srikanth meets with his backhand drop
9-3: 8 STRAIGHT POINTS. Loh's return is wide of the left sideline
9-4: MUCH BETTER! A lovely backhand crosscourt drop to get the service change
9-6: An overhead jump smash from backcourt by Kidambi but it drifts wide of the sideline
9-7: BADMINTON OF THE HIGHTEST LEVEL! We knew this battle was going to grab eyeballs around the net and Loh shows why. A quick drop shot, brings Kidambi forward on the backhand return and then drives it back into the empty area of his court.
11-7: Srikanth heads into the towel break with the lead.
-
Dec 19, 2021 07:23 PM IST
BWF World Championship 2021 Final, Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew Live Score: OUTFITS OF THE DAY
Kidambi sirkanth is weating a white-tshirt and black shorts.
Loh Kean Yew is in his blue and red outfit
-
Dec 19, 2021 07:19 PM IST
BWF World Championship 2021 Final, Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew Live Score: Players arrive on court
OUT THEY COME, THE PLAYERS YOU'VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR.
No.12 seed Kidambi Srikanth of India vs unseeded Loh Kean Yew of Singapore
-
Dec 19, 2021 07:18 PM IST
BWF World Championship 2021 Final, Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew: A quick look at other finals' results
Women's Singles Final - Akane Yamaguchi (JPN) bt Tai Tzu Ying (TPE) 21-14, 21-11
Mixed Doubles Final - Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapsiree Taerattanachai (THA) bt Yuta Watanabe/Arisa Higashino (JPN) 21-13, 21-14
Women's Doubles Final - Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan (CHN) bt Lee Sohee/Shin Seungchan (KOR) 21-16, 21-17
Men's Doubles Final - Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi (JPN) bt He Ji Ting/Tan Qiang (CHN) 21-12, 21-18
-
Dec 19, 2021 07:16 PM IST
BWF World Championship 2021 Final, Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew: Medal ceremony done and dusted
Right then. The medal ceremony for the men's doubles final is done and dusted.
ARE YOU READY?!
-
Dec 19, 2021 07:12 PM IST
BWF World Championship 2021 Final, Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew Live Updates: Loh stands in the way
2 years ago, PV Sindhu became the first Indian and Indian female shuttler to bag a World Championships Gold.
Today, Srikanth must get past Loh, the giant-killer, to win the first-ever men's singles Gold.
-
Dec 19, 2021 07:08 PM IST
BWF World Championship 2021 Final, Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew Live Updates: Head-to-Head
The two have only faced each other once. They squared off in the 2018 Commonwealth Games' Mixed Team event and it was the Indian pair, consisting of Srikanth, that beat the Singap duo, including Loh, 21-17,21-14
-
Dec 19, 2021 07:03 PM IST
Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew Live Updates: IT'S TIME FOR THE LAST MATCH OF THE DAY
Ladies and gentlemen, the match we'd all been waiting for is a couple of minutes away. Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew is here
-
Dec 19, 2021 07:01 PM IST
BWF World Championship 2021 Final LIVE SCORE: Previous match over, time for Srikanth vs Loh
TAKURA HOKI AND YUGO KOBAYASHI have become Japan's first men's doubles pair to win the World Championships Double
-
Dec 19, 2021 07:00 PM IST
BWF World Championship 2021 Final, Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew Live Updates: India's previous winners- Women's Doubles
The women's doubles pair of Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa had won a bronze in 2011.
-
Dec 19, 2021 06:58 PM IST
BWF World Championship 2021 Final, Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew Live Updates: India's previous winners- Saina Nehwal
India's second-most successful player at the coveted championships has been Saina Nehwal, bagging Silver in 2015 and Bronze in 2017
-
Dec 19, 2021 06:54 PM IST
BWF World Championship 2021 Final, Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew: India's previous winners- PV Sindhu
At the World Championships, PV Sindhu has been the best Indian shuttler by a mile. She has won 5 medals.
GOLD- 2019
Silver- 2017 & 2018
Bronze- 2013 and 2014
-
Dec 19, 2021 06:50 PM IST
BWF World Championship 2021 Final, Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew Live Updates: Our medal women's winners so far
India has won 11 medals so far, 8 out of which have been won by women shuttlers. Let's take a look at who were they
-
Dec 19, 2021 06:45 PM IST
BWF World Championship 2021 Final, Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew Live Updates: Our medal men's winners so far
In the men's category, the nation has bagged three medals thus far.
-Prakash Padukone - Bronze in 1983
-B Sai Praneeth - Bronze in 2019
-Lakshya Sen- Bronze on 2019
-
Dec 19, 2021 06:40 PM IST
BWF World Championship 2021 Final, Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew Live Score: Coming up next
The 4th final of the day is already underway. In a few minutes time, the men's singles final will begin.
-
Dec 19, 2021 06:35 PM IST
Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew Live Updates: Straightforward win for Loh vs Antonsen
World No.22 Loh beat 3rd seed Antonsen 23-21, 21-14
-
Dec 19, 2021 06:32 PM IST
Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew Live Score: Another Danish bites the dust
He beat Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in the first round and yesterday, he downed another Danish shuttler in Anders Antonsen
-
Dec 19, 2021 06:30 PM IST
BWF World Championship 2021 Final, Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew Live: Loh's semifinal
Loh Kean Yew scripted an upset in the first round and then in the semifinals
-
Dec 19, 2021 06:25 PM IST
BWF World Championship 2021 Final, Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew Live Updates: A semifinal to remember
The two fought tooth and nail. Eventually, after a breathtaking battle, Srikanth emerged victorious 21-12, 21-14,21-17. The match last 1h 9 minutes
-
Dec 19, 2021 06:23 PM IST
BWF World Championship 2021 Final, Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew Live Updates: A semifinal to remember
28-year-old Srikanth faced off 20-year-old Lakshya Sen in Spain
-
Dec 19, 2021 06:21 PM IST
BWF World Championship 2021 Final, Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew Live Updates: A semifinal to remember
In the semifinal, it was an all-India affair
-
Dec 19, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew Live Score: Loh's quarterfinal clash
In the quarterfinals, he defeated India's HS Prannoy 21-14,21-12 in straight games
-
Dec 19, 2021 06:10 PM IST
BWF World Championship 2021 Final, Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew Live: Srikanth's Quarterfinal match
In the quarterfinals, World No.14 Srikanth Kidambi defeated Dutch shuttler Mark Caljouw 22-20, 21-12.
-
Dec 19, 2021 06:05 PM IST
BWF World Championship 2021 Final, Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew Live Score: Loh's next match
Loh Kean Yew continued on his merry run, defeating Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen, 16th seed, 21-4,21-7
-
Dec 19, 2021 06:00 PM IST
Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew Live Updates: Srikanth's R3
In the next round of the 2021 World Championships, Srikanth downed another Chinese player. This time, he defeated LU Guang Zu 21-10,21-5
-
Dec 19, 2021 05:55 PM IST
BWF World Championship 2021 Final, Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew Live Updates: Loh's Round 2
The Singapore shuttler, in his second round, stormed past Austria's Luka Wraber 21-4,21-8.
-
Dec 19, 2021 05:50 PM IST
BWF World Championship 2021 Final, Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew: Srikanth's Round 2
In the second round, 28-year-old Indian defeated China's LI Shi Feng 15-12,2-18,21-17
-
Dec 19, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew Live Updates: Loh beats Second seed in Round 1
Loh Kean Yew, in Round 1, defeated Second seed and defending champion Viktor Axelsen 14-21, 21-9, 21-6.
-
Dec 19, 2021 05:40 PM IST
BWF World Championship 2021 Final, Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew Live Score- Srikanth's 1st Round
In the first round of the tournament, Kidambi took on Spain's Pablo Abian and beat him comfortably 21-12,21-16 in straight games
-
Dec 19, 2021 05:35 PM IST
BWF World Championship 2021 Final, Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew- Road to the final
Right then! Now that we've gotten the history part out of the way, let's take a look at their road to the final
-
Dec 19, 2021 05:30 PM IST
BWF World Championship 2021 Final, Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew Live Score- Who are the former medallists, you may ask?
So far, we've only had three medal winners from the men's category in this competition.
Prakash Padukone - Bronze in 1983
B Sai Praneeth - Bronze in 2019
Lakshya Sen- Bronze on 2019
-
Dec 19, 2021 05:25 PM IST
Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew Live Score: First-ever final
The reason this match is special is because for the first time, an Indian has reached the final of the men's singles event. Which means that for the first time, a male Indian shuttler will win either a gold or silver
-
Dec 19, 2021 05:20 PM IST
Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew Live: A look at why this match is special
Let's take a look at why Kidambi Srikanth will be achieving a unique feat when it comes to Indian badminton
-
Dec 19, 2021 05:16 PM IST
BWF World Championship 2021 Final, Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew Live Updates
Just like Kidambi Srikanth, Malaysia's Loh Kean yew will also pull off a first today.
-
Dec 19, 2021 05:12 PM IST
BWF World Championship 2021 Final, Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew Live
A historic final for Indian badminton. Kidambi Srikanth to pull off a first.
-
Dec 19, 2021 05:08 PM IST
BWF World Championship 2021 Final Live Score, Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the BWF World Championship 2021 Final Live between Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew. India are assured of at least a silver medal as a men's singles player has reached the final of the coveted event for the first time. Kidambi Srikanth will be up against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew, who is also his nation's first men's singles finalist. After a pulsating semi-final, can does Srikanth have left enough in the tank to overcome Loh? Stay tuned and find out.
