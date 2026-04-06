Lakshya looks to set record straight at Badminton Asia Championships

It’s been a month since Lakshya Sen played the final of the All England Open Badminton Championships, his last tournament. The 24-year-old is well rested, has spent valuable time with friends and family, and is ready to unleash his smashes again, this time at the Badminton Asia Championships that commences in Ningbo, China on Tuesday.

In fine form, this is an excellent opportunity for Lakshya to set the record straight at the $550,000 competition which has traditionally proved to be his Achilles’ heel, having never gone past the first round. This record is in total contrast to his run at the Asia Junior Championships where Lakshya has won a bronze (2016) and a gold (2018). He has never been able to replicate that success at senior level.

But it isn’t going to get easy at the Asia Championships which many experts consider the toughest competition on the calendar. The Almora-born Lakshya opens against Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu, who has a 3-2 record against the Indian, having won the last two meetings.

Given how Lakshya displayed top skill and endurance levels in Birmingham last month, the two-time All England finalist heads into the contest against Lee as the favourite. If Lakshya progresses, he will likely run into reigning world champion Shi Yu Qi in the second round.

The Chinese second seed will be looking for revenge after Lakshya last month knocked out the defending champion in the first round of All England Open. It was only Shi’s second loss to the Indian in six meetings.

“Lakshya faces a challenging task, remarkably similar to his draw at the All England Open. He opens against Hong Kong’s top shuttler Lee Cheuk Yiu, a tricky and dangerous opponent. Should he cross that hurdle, a massive clash awaits against Shi Yu Qi on home soil,” Lakshya’s coach U Vimal Kumar told HT from Bengaluru.

“It’s a challenge no doubt, but also an opportunity. Lakshya has the game, temperament, and big-match ability to rise to the occasion. If he finds his rhythm early, there’s every reason to believe he can go deep — perhaps he can even go all the way.”

While other Indian shuttlers have been struggling on the BWF World Tour of late, the world No.12 has emerged as India’s best bet. With big-match experience and the ability to produce his A-game at the highest level, Lakshya is in the midst of a significant resurgence. He seems to have flipped a switch, regaining the speed and tactical guile that made him a standout performer.

His All England run was a statement of intent, beating top players at will with tactical dominance and patience. Lakshya has also shown a significant evolution in court coverage and in switching gears at crucial moments.

Only two Indian players/pairs have won the prestigious continental title, in a tournament which has mostly been dominated by China and Indonesia since it was launched in 1962. Dinesh Khanna won the men’s singles title in 1965. India had to wait another 58 years before Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won men’s doubles in 2023.

“If he does (win), it will be far more than just a title. It would mean equalling a historic milestone set 61 years ago by the great Dinesh Khanna, an achievement that unfortunately never received the recognition it truly deserved,” said Vimal.

“This is a moment for Indian badminton. A moment to reclaim legacy, restore pride, and honour one of its quiet pioneers. Here’s hoping Lakshya seizes it, bringing glory not just to Indian badminton but also shining a long-overdue spotlight on the understated greatness of Dinesh ji.”

Satwik-Chirag pull out

The Indian contingent was jolted on Monday when Satwik and Chirag pulled out due to the former’s recurring shoulder injury.

The ace duo had also pulled out of the Swiss Open in Basel last month — their last tournament — after Satwik felt pain in his right shoulder before the quarter-final against Danes Rasmus Kjaer and Christian Faust Kjaer. “It is because of Satwik’s old shoulder injury. Hope he recovers soon,” their coach Tan Kim Her told HT.

Treesa Jolly and Pullela Gayatri Gopichand also withdrew from women’s doubles.