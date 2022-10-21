Home / Sports / Badminton / Lakshya Sen beats Prannoy to enter quarterfinals in Denmark Open

Lakshya Sen beats Prannoy to enter quarterfinals in Denmark Open

badminton
Updated on Oct 21, 2022 11:21 AM IST

Sen, a 2021 world championships bronze medallist, beat world number 13 Prannoy 21-9 21-18 in a 39-minute clash to set up a last eight clash with Japan's Kodai Naraoka.

Lakshya Sen of India(AP)
Lakshya Sen of India(AP)
PTI |

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lakshya Sen got the better off his senior compatriot HS Prannoy in straight games to progress to the men's singles quarterfinals of the Denmark Open Super 750 badminton tournament here.

Sen, a 2021 world championships bronze medallist, beat world number 13 Prannoy 21-9 21-18 in a 39-minute clash to set up a last eight clash with Japan's Kodai Naraoka.

The two came into the match with a 2-2 head-to-head count in four meetings but the younger Sen proved to be the better player on the day as he made a rollicking to start to put Prannoy on the back foot on Thursday.

World number 8 Sen zoomed to a 5-1 lead early on before swelling it to 11-3 at the mid-game break. He kept moving ahead as Prannoy's game crumbled.

In the second game, Prannoy gave a better account of himself as he kept breathing down his opponent's neck with slender leads of 5-4 and 11-10. Things remained the same after the interval but Sen broke off at 17-17 to shut the door on Prannoy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lakshya sen
lakshya sen

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out