Mia Blichfeldt revisits India Open criticism, calls Delhi conditions ‘unacceptable’; raises concerns over World C'ships

Danish shuttler Mia Blitchfeldt revisited her recent criticism of the India Open on Friday, once again explaining that the playing conditions in New Delhi 'are simply unacceptable and highly unprofessional.' Taking to Instagram, she pointed out that the conditions made it 'extremely difficult' to focus on competing on the court. She also posed a serious question to BWF, which is expected to spark a debate, asking them about the upcoming World Championships, which will be held in New Delhi.

Other than player conditions, even the pollution in Delhi has been a huge issue, as pointed out by World No. 3 Anders Antonsen, who decided to not travel to India for the tournament and also was fined by BWF.

Also Read: World No. 3 Anders Antonsen withdraws from India Open citing Delhi pollution: ‘BWF has fined me 5000 USD’ Mia Blitchfeldt revisits India Open criticism "The past few days in India have been tough - tougher than I honestly expected. I had mentally prepared myself for “the worst” once again, but the conditions surrounding us are simply unacceptable and highly unprofessional," she wrote.

"We are here to perform and to stay focused on our preparations, both on and off the court. Unfortunately, under these circumstances, it becomes extremely difficult to focus solely on competing and delivering our best performance.

"Everyone is stressed and frustrated by the conditions we are being met with at a World Tour Super 750 event. At first, you try to laugh it off, but in the end, it is neither funny nor fair to the players or anyone participating in this event.

"I am glad that this issue is finally receiving the attention it deserves, and I truly hope for better conditions for us players in the future if we are to continue competing in India.

Sadly, under the current circumstances, I find it very difficult to see how a World Championship could be held here. I hope @bwf.official will do more to ensure proper conditions and better protection for the players in the future", she added.