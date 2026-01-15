More trouble for India Open as bird droppings halt match

The $950,000 India Open — the country’s biggest badminton tournament — is getting embroiled in one controversy after the other.

Two days after Danish women’s singles shuttler Mia Blichfeldt complained of birds and bird droppings on the practice courts of the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, bird excreta halted a men’s singles match of the Super 750 tournament, not once but twice, at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

The bizarre moment occurred when India’s HS Prannoy and former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore were facing each other in a Round 2 match. With Prannoy leading 16-14 in the opening game, play was stopped as both the shuttlers approached the net to look at something that had dropped from the ceiling. “It was bird shit which kind of halted the game,” Prannoy confirmed after the match.

A tournament official came with a cleaner to wipe the excreta as play resumed after a gap of three to four minutes. Just after the first point of the deciding game, the birds were at it again.

Prannoy looked down and then pointed towards the roof, indicating what had happened to the umpire. Once again, play was stopped for about three to four minutes before it resumed again.

Badminton courts are supposed to be completely dry as even a droplet can lead to a slip which can cause injuries which is why courts are regularly wiped between points whenever any player perspires with sweat falling on the floor.

Blichfeldt had complained of bird droppings at last year’s India Open too in addition to her comments on Monday. She had also complained about the venue being dirty, like last year.

“It’s not good for the players to be in a hole where there’s birds and bird shit on the floor and stuff like that,” Blichfeldt had said on Monday. “To be fair I think it (conditions) can be way better. The floors are dirty and there is a lot of dirt on the courts.”

Loh complains of air pollution On Wednesday, world No.3 Anders Antonsen of Denmark had said that he had pulled out of the India Open for the third year running due to “extreme” air pollution levels, incurring a $5,000 fine from the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

Asked if he too is having difficulty, Loh said: “Yeah, of course, anyone would. My stamina has dropped two levels down with the haze going on. I am surprised you guys are okay. I just wear my mask when I can. Other than that I just try and stay indoors as much as possible. There is nothing that I can do.”

This is in addition to a couple of monkeys that had made their way into both IGI Stadium and adjacent KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, which is being used as a training venue.

With so many complaints coming in, BWF issued a statement to clarify their stance on Thursday.

“The BWF has engaged with players and teams during the India Open 2026 to review conditions at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi. The feedback received — both positive and constructive — is invaluable in shaping the best possible environment for this tournament and future championships. We also acknowledge the comments shared by players and the subsequent media coverage,” said the statement.

“Managing factors related largely to seasonal conditions, such as the haze and cold weather affecting the air quality and temperature inside the venue has posed challenges this week. However, our assessments confirm that the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex represents a significant upgrade from KD Jadhav Stadium, offering improved infrastructure.”

The Indira Gandhi Sports Complex comprises three sporting stadiums — the main Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, KD Jadhav Indoor Hall and the Cycling Velodrome. Till last year, the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium hosted the India Open.

But the venue was changed this year to the much larger Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium — which also hosted badminton events at the 1982 Asian Games — as the venue is scheduled to host the BWF World Championships, the first time the prestigious event will be held in India since the 2009 Hyderabad event. This India Open is being used as a test event for the Worlds.

“While some areas of implementation, including general cleanliness and hygiene plus animal control have required attention, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) has acted promptly to address these concerns. Players have also noted the positive enhancements to the playing surface and flooring, gymnasium, and medical facilities,” said BWF.

“The move to the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex provides greater space for athletes and officials and meets BWF’s Field of Play requirements for hosting the BWF World Championships. Insights gathered this week will guide further upgrades to deliver a world-class experience in August, where the seasonal issues are not expected to be as severe.”