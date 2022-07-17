Home / Sports / Badminton / PM Modi congratulates PV Sindhu on Singapore Open title win: 'She has demonstrated exceptional sporting talent'
PM Modi congratulates PV Sindhu on Singapore Open title win: 'She has demonstrated exceptional sporting talent'

  • PV Sindhu won the summit clash by 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 against China's Wang Zhi Yi.
Published on Jul 17, 2022 02:20 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated PV Sindhu after she clinched her maiden Singapore Open 2022 title on Sunday. The Indian ace shuttler and twin-Olympic medalist Sindhu clinched the title after defeating China's Wang Zhi Yi in the final of the women's singles category.

“I congratulate @Pvsindhu1 on winning her first ever Singapore Open title. She has yet again demonstrated her exceptional sporting talent and achieved success. It is a proud moment for the country and will also give inspiration to upcoming players,” PM Modi wrote on his official Twitter profile.

Playing in the first match of the day on Sunday, Sindhu won the summit clash by 21-9, 11-21, 21-15. She was off to a great start, winning the first game by a thumping margin. Zhiyi made a comeback in a similar fashion in the next game, winning it by 11-21. In the decider game, the top Indian shuttler maintained her composure to win it 21-15 and win the title.

PV Sindhu advanced to the summit clash of the women's singles category of the Singapore Open 2022 by defeating Japan's Saena Kawakami in the semifinals here in Singapore on Saturday.

Sindhu was at her most dominant in the game, as she warded off the Japanese challenge within two straight games 15-21, 7-21. The match lasted for 58 minutes.

This is Sindhu's third title of 2022. In January this year, Sindhu won the women's singles title at the Syed Modi International tournament. At the Babu Banarasi Indoor Stadium, top-seed Sindhu defeated Malvika Bansod 21-13, 21-16 in the summit clash that lasted for 35 minutes.

Then later in March, India's ace shuttler claimed the Swiss Open 2022 women's singles crown at St. Jakobshalle arena in Basel. Battling it out at court 1, the double Olympic medallist Indian Sindhu defeated Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand by 21-16, 21-8 in 49 minutes.

(With inputs from wire)

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

