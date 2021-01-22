PV Sindhu bows out of Thailand Open after losing to Ratchanok Intanon

Sixth seed Indian PV Sindhu lost to Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon to bow out of the Thailand Open on Friday. Sindu went down in straight games (13-21, 9-21 ) to the fourth seed.

The Olympic silver medalist, who had outclassed Kisona in the second-round clash to register an easy 21-10, 21-12 win in an encounter that lasted less than an hour, could replicate the performance against Ratchanok.

Sindhu looked a pale shadow of the player who had won the world championship gold in 2019 as she was all at sea against home favourite Ratchanok Inthanon, who rode on her precision and quality of strokes to outclass the Indian.

Ratchanok, who had lost to Sindhu in their last three meetings, came out with a positive intent and eked out a three-point lead early on even as Sindhu failed to control the length. The Thai soon grabbed a four-point advantage at the first-game interval.

Sindhu looked to force the pace after the break and caught up at 13-13. However, it was a one-way traffic after that as Ratchanok blew the Indian away with eight straight points to pocket the opening game without much ado.

The change of sides didn't bring any change of fortunes for Sindhu as she trailed 1-7 at one stage before going into the break seven points behind her rival.

After the breather, Ratchanok eased to 19-7 before grabbing a massive 12 match points. The Thai missed a point due to a misjudgement at the backline before shutting the match with another precise return.

With the defeat of Sindhu and Sameer, Indian challenge in singles competition ended in the tournament. The only bright spot was the duo of Satwik and Ashwini as they shocked the fifth seeded Malaysian pair 18-21 24-22 22-20 after toiling hard for one hour and 15 minutes.

The world no. 22 Indian pair will be up against top seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand.

(With PTI inputs

