PV Sindhu's season comes to an end, withdraws from remaining BWF Tour events in 2025 due to injury

PV Sindhu has brought her 2025 season to an early close, opting to skip all remaining BWF Tour events as she continues her recovery from a foot injury sustained before the European leg. The decision comes with an eye on full fitness ahead of next season. PV Sindhu withdraws from rest of 2025 season.(HT_PRINT)

Sindu released a statement on her social media accounts, informing that she had made the decision after detailed consultation with her support team and medical experts.

"After consulting closely with my team and with the guidance of the incredible Dr Pardiwala, we felt it was best for me to withdraw from all remaining BWF Tour events in 2025," Sindhu said in a statement on Monday.

"The foot injury I sustained before the European leg has not fully recovered, and while it is never easy to accept, injuries are an inseparable part of every athlete's journey. They test your resilience and patience, but they also spark the fire to come back stronger."

Sindhu, the 2019 world champion, said her rehabilitation and training were already underway under the supervision of Dr Wayne Lombard, with support from Nisha Rawat, Chetna, and her coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama.

"Under the constant care of Dr Wayne Lombard, the support of Nisha Rawat and Chetna, and the guidance of my coach Irwansyah, I am surrounded by a team that gives me strength every single day.

"Their belief in me fuels my own, and I feel motivated, grateful, and hungrier than ever for what lies ahead."

PV Sindhu struggles with form and injury

The Commonwealth Games champion has struggled with injuries and form for quite some time now.

Following a disappointing early exit at the Paris Olympics, PV Sindhu’s 2025 campaign has been equally challenging. The two-time Olympic medallist has struggled for consistency, suffering several early-round exits. Her best performances came with quarterfinal appearances at the India Open Super 750, World Championships, and China Masters Super 750.

Last season, Sindhu narrowly missed out on the Malaysia Masters title, finishing runner-up, but ended the year on a positive note by clinching the Syed Modi International Super 300 crown.