PV Sindhu's woeful run against An Se Young continues, Indian shuttler knocked out of China Masters

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu's woeful run against world number one An Se Young continued as she suffered a straight-game defeat against the Korean in the women's singles quarterfinals of the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament here on Friday. PV Sindhu's woeful run against world number one An Se Young continued(HT_PRINT)

The two-time Olympic medallist went down 14-21 13-21 in 38 minutes against the 23-year-old Korean, who clinched gold at the Paris Games. It was Sindhu's eighth loss on the trot to An, against whom she is yet to record a single win.

Sindhu started poorly and trailed 1-6 before narrowing it to 5-9 with a delicate cross-court drop.

However, An used her trademark smashes to open up an 11-5 lead at the interval. Sindhu managed to close in at 11-14, but the Korean maintained her grip and sealed the opener when the Indian buried one into the net.

In the second game, Sindhu briefly led 3-2 but An soon regained control. The Indian tried to push with attacking play and trailed 7-8, but the An's superior deception and variety helped her go into the break 11-7 ahead.

An pulled away to 14-7 after resumption and never looked back.

Sindhu played some fine front-court drops and round-the-head smashes to gather a few points, but the Korean was always a step ahead.

The Korean grabbed eight match points with a cross-court smash and sealed it when Sindhu erred again.