IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Badminton / Russian Open and Indonesia Masters cancelled due to COVID-19
Representational image - Badminton(HT Archives)
Representational image - Badminton(HT Archives)
badminton

Russian Open and Indonesia Masters cancelled due to COVID-19

The Russian Open was scheduled in Vladivostok from July 20-25 and Indonesia Masters from October 5-10.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 04:31 PM IST

Two Super 100 badminton tournaments –- the Russian Open 2021 and Indonesia Masters -- have been cancelled due to COVID-19 related restrictions, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Monday.

"The ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and complications left local organisers no choice but to cancel the tournaments," a BWF statement read.

"The respective decisions of the National Badminton Federation of Russia and Badminton Indonesia were made in consultation and agreement with the BWF," it added.

The Russian Open was scheduled in Vladivostok from July 20-25 and Indonesia Masters from October 5-10.

The Canada Open, supposed to held in June, has also been cancelled.

Another Super 100 event, the Hyderabad Open, is scheduled from August 24-29 but with the fluid COVID-19 situation in India, it remains to be seen if it will take place or not.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
badminton world federation
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP