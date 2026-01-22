Sachin Tendulkar salutes Saina Nehwal after knee injury forces retirement: ‘Carried Indian badminton to world stage'

Sachin Tendulkar hailed Saina Nehwal for her career, which 'carried Indian badminton to the world stage'. The cricket legend took to X after Nehwal announced her retirement. The Indian shuttler had been out of competitive action for the last two years due to a chronic knee condition. Confirming her retirement on Monday, she revealed that her body couldn't cope with the physical demands of the sport anymore.

"Dear Saina, your career is proof that greatness is built one day at a time, with patience, courage, and consistency. You carried Indian badminton to the world stage and showed that belief, when matched with preparation, can change the course of a sport", wrote Sachin.

"Beyond the medals lies your greatest achievement. Inspiring young athletes across the country to believe that global success is possible. Every sporting journey evolves, and while one phase ends, another begins. One where your experience, perspective, and love for the game will continue to guide many.

"Thank you for everything you’ve given to Indian sport. Your influence will be felt for generations", he further added.