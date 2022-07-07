Home / Sports / Badminton / Sindhu glides into Malaysia Masters quarterfinals
Sindhu glides into Malaysia Masters quarterfinals

The two-time Olympic medallist, who is seeded seventh, made short work of the world number 32, Yi Man 21-12 21-10 in just 28 minutes in the women's singles second round clash.
India's PV Sindhu(AP)
Published on Jul 07, 2022 11:54 AM IST
PTI |

Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu cruised to the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters with a facile straight-game win over China's Zhang Yi Man here on Thursday.

The two-time Olympic medallist, who is seeded seventh, made short work of the world number 32, Yi Man 21-12 21-10 in just 28 minutes in the women's singles second round clash.

However, a tough contest awaits the former World Champion, currently ranked seventh in the world, as she will cross swords with her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the last eight.

Sindhu has a dismal 5-16 head-to-head record against the world No. 2, who had also beaten the Indian in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Open last week.

In the men's singles contest, B Sai Praneeth lost two Li She Feng of China 14-21 17-21 in 42 minutes.

Later in the day, HS Prannoy and Parupalli Kashyap will take the court.

pv sindhu
