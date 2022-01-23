Home / Sports / Badminton / Syed Modi International: Men's final scrapped after positive Covid-19 case
Syed Modi International: Men's final scrapped after positive Covid-19 case

Top seed PV Sindhu will play in the women's singles final against fellow Indian Malvika Bansod later in the day.
Image used for representational purpose
Published on Jan 23, 2022 03:19 PM IST
PTI | , Lucknow

The men's singles final of the Syed Modi India International badminton tournament here on Sunday was declared as a 'No Match' after one of the finalists tested positive for Covid-19.

The all-French clash was scheduled between Arnaud Merkle and Lucas Claerbout.

"The men's singles final of the Syed Modi India International 2022 has been declared a 'No Match'. BWF can confirm one of the finalists tested positive for Covid-19 this morning," the Badminton World Federation said in a statement.

"The other finalist is deemed a close contact and has also been withdrawn. Details on winner status, world ranking points and prize money will be revealed in due course. Today's other four finals will go ahead as scheduled," the BWF added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
