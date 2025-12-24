Brooks Kopeka contract: Why star golfer is leaving LIV Golf? Will he join PGA Tour?

Brooks Koepka celebrates after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club.(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con) Brooks Koepka is leaving LIV Golf, citing family priorities. He joined in 2022 on a reported $100M deal; it’s unclear if his contract expired or it's a buyout. Star golfer Brooks Kopeka is leaving LIV Golf, the golfer and LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil confirmed in statements on Wednesday. Koepka, who was the captain of the Smash GC team, said that the decision was "guided by his family" needs and "he feels this is the right moment to spend more time at home."

Kopeka joined the controversial golf league in 2022 with a reported $100 million joining bonus. Though the details of his contract were not officially released, reports said that Kopeka's contract ran through 2025, after which it was slated to expire. Sports Illustrated had reported that golfers signed with LIV Golf are required to pay three to four times their signing bonus to the league for an early exit.

"Brooks Koepka will be stepping away from LIV Golf," a statement from Brooks Kopeka's representatives said. "He is deeply grateful to Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Scott O’Neil, and the LIV Golf leadership team, his teammates, and the fans. Family has always guided Brooks’s decisions, and he feels this is the right moment to spend more time at home."

Brooks will continue to be a huge supporter of LIV Golf and wishes the league and its players continued success. Brooks remains passionate about the game of golf and will keep fans updated on what’s ahead."

Will Brooks Kopeka Join The PGA Tour?

As of now, Brooks Kopeka is ineligible to play for PGA Tour events for playing in LIV Golf - a non-sanctioned event. He will be eligible to play again in PGA events starting in August 2026.

However, Brooks Kopeka is eligible to play in all four major events - thanks to his 2023 PGA Championship victory - as it does not fall under the ambit of the PGA Tour. As Kopeka announced his decision, PGA Tour released a statement wishing him the best.

“Brooks Koepka is a highly accomplished professional, and we wish him and his family continued success,” the PGA Tour said. "The PGA Tour continues to offer the best professional golfers the most competitive, challenging and lucrative environment in which to pursue greatness."