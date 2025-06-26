Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Top 2025 PGA Tour players to watch for: Scottie Scheffler, Rory Mcllroy and more

ByHT US Desk
Jun 26, 2025 06:31 PM IST

Scottie Scheffler is one of the Top PGA players this year and occupies the top spot in the FedEx Cup rankings.

Keegan Bradley has won the Travelers Championship for the second time in three years. As it marks his eighth career PGA Tour title, the 39-year-old is a name to be reckoned with when it comes to golfers this season. Other top players making the 2025 PGA Tour season include Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. Here's who to watch for this year, per Shelby Country Reporter:

File photo of Keegan Bradley(Getty Images via AFP)
File photo of Keegan Bradley(Getty Images via AFP)

Top PGA Tour players to watch out for:

Scottie Scheffler

The current World No. 1, Scottie Scheffler, has been one of the consistent players this year. He has the lowest scoring average, per the outlet. Scheffler has finished in the top 10 in eight out of his 11 starts. He is ranked at the top of the Fedex Cup with 3,976 points. With 15 PGA Tour wins before he turned 29, Scottie Scheffler has continued to dominate tournaments.

Rory McIlroy

The golfer completed his career Grand Slam with the Masters this year. With wins at The Players Championship and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McIlroy holds a scoring average of 69.1 over 32 rounds. Rory McIlroy’s final round performance at Augusta and his win at TPC Sawgrass have shown his caliber in high-pressure situations.

JJ Spaun

The American golfer has managed to win his first US Open after defeating Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre. He managed to win by two on one under, thanks to his incredible 64-foot birdie putt.

Sepp Straka

His victories at the American Express and the Truist Championship have made Sepp Straka one of the most efficient players on the PGA Tour 2025. Straka is ranked third in the FedEx Cup overall, with 2,129 points to his name.

Justin Thomas

Leads the PGA Tour in birdie average (4.80 per round) and putting average (1.658). Thomas already has six top-10 finishes in 2025. His consistency makes him a solid contender for the FedEx Cup this season.

FAQs:

1. Who won the US Open?

JJ Spaun won the US Open this year.

2. Who holds the top spot in the Fedex Cup rankings?

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has the most points - 3,976 - in the ranking.

3. When did Rory McIlroy complete his career Grand Slam?

He managed to achieve the coveted title after winning the Masters championship back in April

