Who was Josh Pickles? All about the DoorDash exec who died in Lake Tahoe boat accident

DoorDash executive Josh Pickles took some of his family members and friends on a boat ride to mark his mother’s 71st birthday. What was supposed to be a perfect summer excursion in Lake Tahoe turned out to be a nightmare as the 27-foot-long boat capsized, leaving all the passengers onboard into the water toward the south end of the lake. This undated photo provided by the Pickles family shows Josh Pickles, center, with his parents Terry Pickles, right, and mother Paula Bozinovich. (Pickles Family via AP)(AP)

Among those killed in the June 21 incident were Josh, 37, his parents Terry Pickles and Paula Bozinovich, his uncle Peter Bayes and four others. At the time of the incident, Josh’s wife Jordan Sugar-Carlsgaard stayed at home to take care of their seven-month-old daughter, NBC News reported.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the waves reached 8 feet. There were 10 people on the boat that capsized in South Lake Tahoe near the DL Bliss State Park. Two among them were immediately rescued from the water and immediately shifted to hospital.

Who was Josh Pickles?

Josh served as the global head of strategic sourcing and procurement in the finance team of DoorDash.

As per reports, the 37-year-old was a senior director at DoorDash. He remained associated with the food delivery app for about seven years. Prior to this, he worked for several other major tech companies in the Bay Area.

Sam Singer, a family representative, shared that Josh was an experienced sailor and purchased the boat a year ago. The gold Chris-Craft boat was quite new for him as it only operated it twice last year. The June 21 outing was the first time Josh had taken it out this season.

Josh and Sugar-Carlsgaard were splitting their time between their homes in the Tahoe region and in the San Francisco Bay Area, The New York Times reported. She is currently working as an executive assistant at Airbnb.

Ravi Inukonda, chief financial officer at DoorDash, told ABC7 that they were "heartbroken by the tragic accident" and called Josh's loss "immeasurable".

Inukonda said Josh used to love his team and was an inspiration for people who knew him.

"During his nearly seven years at DoorDash, he brought a contagious spirit that lifted those around him," Inukonda added.

FAQs

1. What led to the incident?

The eight people died after a ferocious storm caused dangerous waves as high as eight feet on the lake along the California-Nevada border. It soon upended boats and tossed the passengers into the water.

2. Who are the victims of the deadly Lake Tahoe boating accident?

The victims have been identified as Josh Pickles (37), Paula Bozinovich (71), and Terry Pickles (73), Peter Bayes (72), Timothy O’Leary (71), Theresa Giullari (66), James Guck (69) and Stephen Lindsay (63).

3. How old is Josh Pickles' child?

Josh and his wife, Jordan Sugar-Carlsgaard, welcomed their daughter seven months ago.