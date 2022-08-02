Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule today in CWG Birmingham?

It was another impressive day for the Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games 2022 as they bagged three more medals - one silver and two bronze - and assured three more medals. Shushila Devi Likmabam bagged the silver medal in women's 48 kg judo while Vijay Kumar Yadav and Harjinder Kaur clinched the bronze medal in men's 60kg judo and women's 71kg weightlifting respectively. Meanwhile, India assured themselves at least a silver in Lawn Bowls Women's Fours event, Mixed Team badminton and in men's team table tennis.

Day 5 will mark the beginning if track and field events. With Neeraj Chopra missing, focus will be on long jumpers and Tejaswin Shankar in High Jump, while Seema Punia and Navjeet Kaur Dhillon will be in action in the women's Discus Throw Final. But all eyes will remain on three Gold Medal matches that India will have on Tuesday.

Swimming:

Men's 200m backstroke Heat 2 - Srihari Nataraj (3:04 PM)

Men's 1500m freestyle Heat - Advait Page, Kushagra Rawat (4:10 PM)

Artistic Gymnastics:

Men's Vault Final - Satyajit Mondal (5:30 PM)

Men's Parallel Bars Final - Saif Sadik Tamboli (6:35 PM)

Athletics:

Men's Long Jump Qualifying Round - M Sreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya (2:30 PM)

Men's High Jump Qualifying Round - Tejaswin Shankar (12:03 AM)

Women's Discus Throw Final - Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon (12:52 AM)

Badminton:

Mixed Team Final - India vs Malaysia (10:00 PM)

Boxing:

Men's 67kg Round of 16 - Rohit Tokas (11:45 PM)

Hockey:

Women's Pool A - India vs England (6:30 PM)

Lawn Bowls:

Women's Pairs Round 1 - India vs New Zealand (1:00 PM)

Women's Triples Round 1 - India vs New Zealand

Men's Singles Round 1 - Mridul Borgohain (4:15 PM)

Women's Fours Gold Medal Match - India vs South Africa (4:15 PM)

Men's Fours Round 1 - India vs Fiji (8:45 PM)

Women's Triples Round 2 - India vs England (8:45 PM)

Squash:

Women's Singles Plate Semi-Finals - Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla (8:30 PM)

Men's Singles Semi-Finals - Saurav Ghosal (9:15 PM)

Table Tennis:

Men's Team Gold Medal Match (6:00 PM)

Weightlifting:

Women's 76 kg - Punam Yadav (2:00 PM)

Men's 96 kg - Vikas Thakur (6:30 PM)

Women's 87 kg - Usha Bannur NK (11:00 PM)

