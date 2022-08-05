Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 8: Wrestlers Bajrang, Sakshi eye gold; Sindhu in action, hockey team eyes final berth
CWG 2022 Live Day 8: Indian wrestlers look for success after an action-packed seventh day saw Sudhir bagging gold in men's heavyweight powerlifting and Murali Sreeshankar claiming silver in Men's Long jump. The wrestling contingent will start its campaign with the likes of Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat in action. Sprint star Hima Das will feature in the Women's 200m semifinal. India's badminton, table tennis and squash units also look for success in both singles and doubles events. The spotlight later in the day will be on the women's hockey team, which will take on Australia in the semi-final round. The Savita Punia-led side qualified for the last-four tie with a 3-2 win over Canada in a must-win Pool match. In badminton, Srikanth Kidambi, Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu will look to advance further, having registered comfortable wins in the Round of 32 games. Sharath Kamal will headline table tennis action as the veteran takes on Finn Luu of Australia in men's singles.
Follow all the updates here:
Aug 05, 2022 02:09 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Table Tennis - Mixed Doubles
Manika-Gnasekaran take the first game 11-7 against Olajide Omotayo and Ajoke Ojomu of Nigeria in mixed doubles Round of 16 match.
Aug 05, 2022 01:58 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Table Tennis - Mixed Doubles
Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula are set to face Chee Feng Eong and Ying Ho of Malaysia in Round of 16 tie, while Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra take on Olajide Omotayo and Ajoke Ojomu of Nigeria. Both the matches are scheduled to start at 2 pm.
Aug 05, 2022 01:47 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live: Athletics - Murali Sreeshankar on his historic silver
Murali Sreeshankar, who capped off an eventful Day 7 with a silver medal, said that he would like to dedicate his medal to his father and the Sports Ministry of India.
"I am elated. A bit disappointed that I could not win gold but happy that I won silver for the country. I would like to dedicate this medal to all those who stood by me including my father, our Sports Ministry," he told ANI.
Aug 05, 2022 01:41 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Score: Lawn Bowls - Women's Paris quarterfinals
India's Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikia lead 5-3 against England after four ends in the women's pairs quarters.
Aug 05, 2022 01:30 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Table Tennis - Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra in action
The table tennis mixed duo of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra reached round of 16 in their category. Reeth Tennison, Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra also won their respective singles matches to qualify for final 16.
Veteran Sharath Kamal will headline today's table tennis action. He takes on Finn Luu (Australia) in men's singles R32, while Manika Batra faces Minhyung Jee in R16.
Aug 05, 2022 01:22 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Para Table Tennis: Indians in action in semi-finals
Star Para TT players Bhavina Patel, Sonalben Patel and Raj Alagar reached semi-finals of the singles competition. The three paddlers will be in action today from 2:00 pm - 6:30 pm.
Aug 05, 2022 01:15 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Day 8: Lawn Bowls - Women's Paris quarterfinals
India's Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikia trail 0-2 in women's pairs quarters against England. The Indian pair had finished second in Section B after a loss to New Zealand, a win over Niue and a draw against South Africa.
Lovely and Saikia were a part of the Indian team that won a Gold medal in this sport, which was also its first-ever medal at Lawn Bowls.
Aug 05, 2022 01:04 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Badminton - Sindhu, Kashyap in action
Badminton stars Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and Aakarshi Kashyap opened their solo campaign with a bang and entered the Round of 16. The Indian shuttlers look to advance further as they compete in R16 games today.
Aug 05, 2022 12:59 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Day 8: Lawn Bowls - Women's Paris quarterfinals
Lawn Bowls will be the first event today. The Indian pair (Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikia) takes on England (Sophie Tolchard and Amy Pharaoh) in the Women's Pairs quarterfinals.
Aug 05, 2022 12:50 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Day 8: Sudhir and Sreeshankar make history
Murali Sreeshankar clinched the silver medal in the Men's Long Jump final with a mark of 8.08m. He became the first Indian male athlete to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the long jump.
Para-Powerlifter Sudhir won India's first gold in Para-Powerlifting at Commonwealth Games. He defeated Nigeria's Ikechukwu Obichukwu (133.6 points) by 0.9 points as his final score read a Games record 134.5 points for the gold medal.
Aug 05, 2022 12:48 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Day 8: Sudhir, Sreeshankar secure podium finish
India's seventh day saw Sudhir bagging a gold in men's heavyweight powerlifting and Murali Sreeshankar winning a silver in Men's Long jump. With six gold, seven silver and seven bronze medals, India are now seventh in the medals tally, having won a total of 20 medals so far.
Aug 05, 2022 12:41 PM IST
Commonwealth Games Live: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2022! After an action-packed previous day, Day 8 will feature leading wrestlers like Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik.
All eyes will be on the Indian women's hockey team who will battle against Australia in the semifinals. Sprint star Hima Das will also feature in the Women's 200m semifinal, while PV Sindhu and Sharath Kamal headline badminton and table tennis action, respectively.
