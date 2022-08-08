India vs Australia Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2022 Final: IND eye lead vs AUS in CWG men's hockey gold medal match
- India vs Australia Men's Hockey Final Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score: Manpreet Singh's men will be looking to end the Kookaburras' reign in the CWG. Follow live score and updates of IND vs AUS CWG Gold Medal Match here.
India vs Australia Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2022 Final: India have medaled twice at the Commonwealth Game in men's hockey - in 2010 and 2014. On both occasions they lost to Australia, first 8-0 and then 4-0. In fact, it is only Australia who have won the men's hockey gold medal at the CWG ever since the sport was first introduced in 1998 and every time, they have won the final with at least a two-goal margin. Such has been their dominance that they have conceded goals only once in the CWG final. India have looked dominant, save for a slip up against England where they squandered a five-goal lead, and will look to end the Australian hegemony.
Aug 08, 2022 05:00 PM IST
India vs Australia, Men's Hockey Gold Medal Match, Commonwealth Games 2022 final Live: The action begins!
Quarter 1 begins and India take on Australia in their quest for their maiden CWG hockey gold medal!
India 0-0 Australia, Quarter 1
Aug 08, 2022 04:59 PM IST
India vs Australia, Men's Hockey Gold Medal Match, Commonwealth Games 2022 final Live: Australia playing XI
Charter (GK), Wickham, Dawson, Ockenden, Whetton, Simmonds, Zalewski (C), Ogilvie, Beale, Brand, Hayward
Aug 08, 2022 04:55 PM IST
India vs Australia, Men's Hockey Gold Medal Match, Commonwealth Games 2022 final Live: Pre-match formalities!
Both teams march in for their respective pre-match formalities!
Aug 08, 2022 04:52 PM IST
India vs Australia, Men's Hockey Gold Medal Match, Commonwealth Games 2022 final Live: India Playing XI
Sreejesh (GK), Harmanpreet (VC), Rohidas, Surender, Varun, Manpreet (C), Hardik, Shamsher, Nilakanta, Abhishek, Lalit
Aug 08, 2022 04:47 PM IST
India vs Australia, CWG 2022 final: India's record against Australia
Australia have win over 65 percent of the matches between these two sides and their biggest margin of victory was the 8-0 win against India in the 2010 CWG. India last faced Australia in the Tokyo Olympics and collapsed to a 7-1 loss.
Aug 08, 2022 04:26 PM IST
India vs Australia, CWG 2022 final: Just over half an hour to go
Thus far in the day, PV Sindhu has added to India's gold medal tally. Lakshya Sen is embroiled in a battle with Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong in the men's singles gold medal match while G Sathiyan is involved in an equally intense bronze medal match against Paul Drinkhall of England in men's singles table tennis.
Aug 08, 2022 04:21 PM IST
IND vs AUS hockey CWG final live: Australia's tournament
Well Australia haven't exactly had a straightforward run to the final. They dominated the group stage, winning all four of their matches but scored only two more goals than India did. In the semifinal they had a rather heated clash with England which they won 3-2 largely thanks to a controversial third goal. However, that semifinal win is a lesson on how Australia just never give up. They had gone 2-0 down after which they switched it on and totally dominated England.
Aug 08, 2022 04:05 PM IST
IND vs AUS men's hockey final live: India's PC execution
It may look like India's PC conversion rate is a bit of a problem if you just look at their semi-final tie against South Africa. India could convert just one of seven PCs that they had got. However, the fact remains that this was because of South Africa's goalkeeper Gowan Jones, who put up one of the most memorable individual performances in CWG history to keep India out.
Aug 08, 2022 03:53 PM IST
IND vs AUS, CWG 2022 hockey: India's tournament thus far
India are deserving finallists for sure. They started off with a 11-0 win over Ghana, which turned out to be crucial in them pipping England to the semi-finals on the numbers goals scored. India then drew 4-4 with England, conceding a four-goal lead in the match, but recovered from that to beat Canada 8-0 and Wales 4-1 to go through. In the semifinals they had a rather bruising match with South Africa which they eventually won 3-2.
Aug 08, 2022 03:43 PM IST
IND vs AUS, CWG 2022 hockey final: Aussie dominance
Men's hockey was first introduced in the Commonwealth Games in 1998, Kuala Lumpur, the same year that men's ODI cricket was played in the Games. Men's cricket has since not appeared but hockey has become a staple of the Games and Australia have been perennial champions. In the six finals they have played so far, Australia beat Malaysia 4-0 (1998), New Zealand 5-2 (2002), Pakistan 3-0 (2006), India 8-0 (2010), India 4-0 (2014) and New Zealand 2-0.
Aug 08, 2022 03:38 PM IST
India vs Australia, CWG 2022 final: Hello and welcome!
Few teams have dominated an event in the CWG the way Australia have in men's hockey. They have not just won every single final that has ever taken place but when them on a canter. This Indian team, however, seem to be a different challenge altogether and it will be a surprise if they too collapse, like every other team in the history of the CWG who have faced Australia in the final. This will be an interesting final to say the least.
