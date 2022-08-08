India vs Australia Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2022 Final: IND eye lead vs AUS in CWG men's hockey gold medal match

India vs Australia Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2022 Final: India have medaled twice at the Commonwealth Game in men's hockey - in 2010 and 2014. On both occasions they lost to Australia, first 8-0 and then 4-0. In fact, it is only Australia who have won the men's hockey gold medal at the CWG ever since the sport was first introduced in 1998 and every time, they have won the final with at least a two-goal margin. Such has been their dominance that they have conceded goals only once in the CWG final. India have looked dominant, save for a slip up against England where they squandered a five-goal lead, and will look to end the Australian hegemony.

