India vs Ghana Highlights, Commonwealth Games 2022: Gurjit scores twice; IND off to dominant start with 5-0 win over GHA

India vs Ghana Highlights, Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian women's hockey team began their campaign with a 5-0 win over Ghana in the Pool A game in Birmingham. Goals from Gurjit Kaur, Neha, Sangita Kumari and Salima Tete helped India outwit Ghana in their opener. The Indian side hopes to break their 16-year medal drought in the Games. India's last medal in CWG came in 2006 Melbourne. The only other medal that the Indian women bagged in the Games since hockey's introduction in 1998 was a gold in the 2002 edition in Manchester. The Savita Punia-led side finished a disappointing ninth in the recently concluded World Cup but it would hope to replicate Olympics performance, having secured a historic fourth-place finish in Tokyo last year. India are clubbed in Pool A alongside hosts England, Canada, Wales and Ghana, while Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Scotland and Kenya complete Pool B.

