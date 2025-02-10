Menu Explore
Cooper DeJean makes Super Bowl history on his 22nd birthday

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 10, 2025 09:52 AM IST

In a historic Super Bowl moment, Cooper DeJean intercepts Patrick Mahomes for a pick-six, making him the first player to score on his birthday.

Cooper DeJean had a birthday to remember, becoming the first player in Super Bowl history to record an interception or score a touchdown on his birthday.

Cooper DeJean celebrates after Philadelphia Eagles beat Kansas City Chiefs in 2025 Super Bowl.(REUTERS)
Cooper DeJean celebrates after Philadelphia Eagles beat Kansas City Chiefs in 2025 Super Bowl.(REUTERS)

The 22-year-old cornerback made a game-changing play in the second quarter, picking off a poorly thrown pass by Patrick Mahomes and returning it 38 yards for a touchdown, giving the Eagles a commanding 17-0 lead over the Chiefs.

It was also a milestone day for Saquon Barkley, who turned 28 and set the single-season record for combined rushing yards in the regular season and playoffs. However, it was DeJean’s pick-six that stole the spotlight.

A historic Super Bowl moment

DeJean undercut DeAndre Hopkins' route, intercepting Mahomes and racing into the end zone for the first Super Bowl pick-six since Robert Alford’s interception return for the Falcons against Tom Brady’s Patriots eight years ago. That game saw Atlanta blow a 28-3 lead, but history was on DeJean’s side—teams with a Super Bowl pick-six are now 13-1 all-time, with Tampa Bay securing a win in Super Bowl 37 after three defensive touchdowns.

DeJean and Barkley became the 15th and 16th players to appear in a Super Bowl on their birthdays, according to Sportradar, but DeJean was the first to ever record an interception or score a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Barkley rushed for 31 yards on 12 carries in the first half, surpassing Terrell Davis’ 2,476-yard postseason-included record for most combined rushing yards in a single season.

A second-round pick from Iowa, DeJean played a crucial role in Philadelphia’s defensive resurgence this season. His electrifying pick-six sparked celebrations in his hometown of Odebolt, Iowa, where fans gathered for a Super Bowl watch party to witness history in the making.

