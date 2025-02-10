Cooper DeJean makes Super Bowl history on his 22nd birthday

Cooper DeJean had a birthday to remember, becoming the first player in Super Bowl history to record an interception or score a touchdown on his birthday. Cooper DeJean celebrates after Philadelphia Eagles beat Kansas City Chiefs in 2025 Super Bowl.(REUTERS)

The 22-year-old cornerback made a game-changing play in the second quarter, picking off a poorly thrown pass by Patrick Mahomes and returning it 38 yards for a touchdown, giving the Eagles a commanding 17-0 lead over the Chiefs.

It was also a milestone day for Saquon Barkley, who turned 28 and set the single-season record for combined rushing yards in the regular season and playoffs. However, it was DeJean’s pick-six that stole the spotlight.

A historic Super Bowl moment

DeJean undercut DeAndre Hopkins' route, intercepting Mahomes and racing into the end zone for the first Super Bowl pick-six since Robert Alford’s interception return for the Falcons against Tom Brady’s Patriots eight years ago. That game saw Atlanta blow a 28-3 lead, but history was on DeJean’s side—teams with a Super Bowl pick-six are now 13-1 all-time, with Tampa Bay securing a win in Super Bowl 37 after three defensive touchdowns.

DeJean and Barkley became the 15th and 16th players to appear in a Super Bowl on their birthdays, according to Sportradar, but DeJean was the first to ever record an interception or score a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Barkley rushed for 31 yards on 12 carries in the first half, surpassing Terrell Davis’ 2,476-yard postseason-included record for most combined rushing yards in a single season.

A second-round pick from Iowa, DeJean played a crucial role in Philadelphia’s defensive resurgence this season. His electrifying pick-six sparked celebrations in his hometown of Odebolt, Iowa, where fans gathered for a Super Bowl watch party to witness history in the making.