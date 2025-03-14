Dupont absence 'changes nothing' for Alldritt before France's Six Nations decider

France No 8 Gregory Alldritt said on Friday replacing the injured Antoine Dupont as captain has "changed nothing" in the build-up to this weekend's Six Nations title decider with Scotland. HT Image

Talisman Dupont is missing from Saturday's game due to a serious knee injury he suffered in last weekend's demolition of holders Ireland.

Alldritt's side are guaranteed a second Six Nations in four years if they manage to beat Scotland with a bonus point.

"It's changed nothing at all," Alldritt told reporters.

"We're at the end of a Six Nations, the system has been in place since the start.

"We've continued with what we've been working on for seven weeks.

"I'm captain this weekend but our captain for the Six Nations, and France's captain remains Antoine," the 27-year-old added.

Les Bleus are 80 minutes away from the title despite a gutting loss to England in round three, which was followed by impressive victories away to Italy and Ireland.

"I believe a lot in destiny, so I asked myself, would we have put in such performances against Ireland and Italy, had we have won in England?" Alldritt said.

"We'll never know.

"We've progressed little by little.

"We've matured, become more consistent and I hope we'll prove that once again tomorrow night," he added.

France host Scotland in the final match on Saturday, after Ireland head to Italy and England travel to Wales, needing wins to keep their hopes of the title alive.

"There's no strict instructions about watching the other games," Alldritt said.

"When we get on the field we don't need to know England or Ireland's results.

"When we wear the jersey we want to give everything, win every game we play and whatever those results it won't impact our preparation," he added. - 'Disrupt' -

Earlier on Friday, Scotland fly-half Finn Russell said his side plan to spoil France's hopes of the title.

Their own aspirations for a first Six Nations crown this century are slim, due to their inferior points difference to France.

"They've got everything to play for. Hopefully, we can disrupt it," co-captain Russell told reporters.

"I know it's going to be a massive challenge tomorrow night."

Scotland denied France the 2021 title in the last game of the tournament thanks to an 84th-minute try in front of empty stands due to Covid restrictions.

Russell kicked 10 points that day in Scotland's first away win against France since 1999.

"It's been spoken about," Russell said.

"But I think four years is a long time ago, so it'll be very different tomorrow night.

"I think the French team has come on a lot from there and I think we have as well. But against the French team, also the crowd here, it's very tough," the former Racing 92 playmaker added.

After the France game, Russell's next international involvement could be this summer's British and Irish Lions tour of Australia.

"Personally, if you look too far ahead to the summer, you then start having hiccups in the season and that's not what you need," Russell said on his chances of being selected.

"For me, it's just trying to focus on getting my job right and trying to drive the team as well as I can tomorrow night to get the result.

"I think the Lions are a long way away."

