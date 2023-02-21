European card on his mind, Chawrasia ready to roll

Early in his career, when Shiv Shankar Prasad Chawrasia would lose to the likes of Mukesh Kumar and Ashok Kumar after being in a strong position in the initial rounds, he would lock himself in a room and slip into despair and self-doubt. Poring over the day's blunders, he would ask himself a series of questions, until one day the inquisition bore the answer.

"Those guys, particularly Mukesh, really tormented me. I lost so many times to them after being in a great position for three days. I questioned myself a lot, and eventually, I realised I was afraid of winning. The fear of winning is real, and I was afflicted by it for years. It would simply freeze me," Chawrasia said on Tuesday.

Once he overcame the mortal fear, results began to flow. Six wins on the Asian tour and four on the European tour -- now DP World Tour -- bear testimony to his longevity and class.

Twenty six years is a lifetime in professional sport and Chawrasia -- SSP to all on the circuit -- has been there all along, regaling the world with his signature short play. The nickname 'Chipputtsia' -- an ode to his delectable chipping and putting -- stuck.

He laughs off the rather unusual sobriquet but takes immense pride in it. So much so that at age 44 and ranked 1,209 in the world, Chawrasia feels he is unbeatable "on any course in the world" if he finds his groove. That is a big if though.

"I still believe that if I hit straight and within 10-12 feet (of the hole), no one can beat me anywhere," Chawrasia said. He will be hoping to walk the talk when the $2 million Hero Indian Open begins at the DLF Golf and Country Club on Thursday.

It won't be easy for the two-time former champion (2016, 2017) considering the way the last three holes tested the golfers in the first practice. Scotland's Robert MacIntyre called it the "toughest back three anywhere in the world" despite nailing a hole-in-one on the 16th, while Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard, fresh from his T5 finish at last week's Thailand Classic, was wary of the undulations and roughs.

For Chawrasia, the motivation of reclaiming the European card that he lost last year, will be big. "That will be a motivation. My game is on the mend and I hope to get better as the week progresses. The greens are faster than they were in 2018 and 2019 and there are a few testing roughs. It will be tough but I am ready for the challenge."

Fighting challenges is not new to the caddie-turned-pro. Born to a green keeper of the hallowed Royal Calcutta Golf Course (RCGC), the magnetism of clubs and greens was irresistible for the young Chawrasia. Golf was his first love though growing up in the football-mad city.

"I did play football at the golf course sometimes but was regularly tackled by bigger boys. Each day, I would come home injured and my mother would tell me to pick a sport where I don't get battered. Golf was an obvious choice," he said.

His father though would have none of it. "My dad would often say that this sport is not meant for people like us, but I was too much in love with the game to take him seriously. In hindsight, I'd say he wasn't wrong. Golf does need to reach out to the middle class, otherwise, we will continue to lag 15 years behind the world," he said.

Even after he turned pro, it took him a decade to start competing abroad frequently. "There were no sponsors or financial support of any kind. I think I easily lost five years, but my failures and struggles taught me more than successes ever could. I was always calculating the money I have to spend. That kind of held me back, but I have no regrets."

From that to having a tournament named after him at the course where he literally grew up, life has come a full circle. There have been learnings he inherited, and some that he wishes to pass on.

"My seniors Jyoti Randhawa and Jeev Milkha Singh always told me to conquer my mind. European Tour can be a lonely place. You are far from family, you play all day, week after week, and come to the empty hotel room. You are too tired to venture out and gradually the loneliness gets to you. That's why you must train your mind to think of every course as your main course. It's a simple tip that I would like to give to the young Indians coming through the circuit."

While the golf ecosystem is divided over the cash-rich and controversial LIV Tour that has seen some of the biggest names jumping ship, Chawrasia is clear about his standing.

"We should give LIV 2-3 years to see how it pans out, but I don't see anything wrong in players making money. Having struggled with finances, I can understand why players are opting for it."

So, is he ready to take his friend Anirban Lahiri's cue and head to Saudi? "Why not? I am open to it. Change is always good."

