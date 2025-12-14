Fernando Mendoza girlfriend: Is Heisman winner dating? All about relationship

Heisman Trophy winner Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.(Getty Images via AFP) Fernando Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, becoming the first from Indiana to win college football's most prestigious award since its inception. Fernando Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, becoming the first from Indiana to win college football's most prestigious award since its inception in 1935.

The quarterback claimed 2,362 first place votes beating Diego Pavia (1,435 votes), Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (719 votes) and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin (432 votes).

Given Mendoza's phenomenal win, there is a lot of interest in his personal life, and whether he's in a relationship.

Fernando Mendoza girlfriend: Is Heisman winner dating?

Mendoza keeps his private life out of public eye, so not much is known about his current or past relationships. His social media profiles are mostly focused on football.

It remains unclear if he's dating anyone for now. However, CFB analyst for ESPN Max Browne, posted on X that when his wife saw Mendoza's interview, she said "“we must protect him at all costs, he’s so cute, I hope he’s still dating his 6th grade girlfriend.” It remains unclear if Mendoza is actually dating his girlfriend from the sixth grade.

While Mendoza might be keeping his love life under wraps, the 22-year-old has spoken in public about family and faith. Recently, he appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, and credited his resilience to watching his mother battle Multiple Sclerosis.

“My family means everything to me and my mom always gives me that optimistic approach..I see her fighting every single day and I know there's no excuse to ever have a bad day,” he said.

While his mother, Elsa, is confined to a wheelchair, she makes sure not to miss his games either. A few days back, she had penned a heartfelt tribute, shared via The Players' Tribune.

She lauded the man Mendoza had become, stating “Your accomplishments will NEVER impact how proud of you I am. Because you are already everything I could have hoped for as a mother.... and that has nothing to do with the miles you throw or the touchdowns you score. It has everything to do with the man you’ve grown into. As an oldest brother who shows the way. As a hard worker who has an unstoppable spirit. As a Cuban American athlete who represents his community. As a leader who lifts up, and lends kindness, even when no one is looking. As a person of faith, who leans on God and trusts Him, even when it’s an uneasy road. You have a future that’s so bright and a heart that’s so full. My gentle giant. My darling son. My buddy. My teammate. I believe in you with every part of me.”