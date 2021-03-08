100 goals not bad for a negative team, says Tottenham boss Mourinho
Tottenham Hotspur became only the second club in one of Europe's big five leagues to reach 100 goals in all competitions this season after a 4-1 defeat of Crystal Palace on Sunday, giving manager Jose Mourinho a chance to have a dig at his critics.
Until the current three-match winning run in the Premier League, Tottenham were sliding down the table with Mourinho's tactics coming under scrutiny.
But a 4-0 victory over Burnley last weekend and Sunday's defeat of Palace in which Harry Kane and Gareth Bale combined in stunning fashion with two goals each, has put Tottenham back into sixth spot and in contention for a top-four place.
"If the stats I was given are correct -- 100 goals scored in the season, which for a very defensive team, a very negative team, is not bad," Mourinho told reporters.
Tottenham have a Europa League last 16 tie against Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday and then a north London derby against Arsenal. There is also a League Cup final to look forward to as Tottenham's season comes back to life.
"It was a good week for us. Three matches, nine points, and for next week when we play a crucial match in the Europa, and against Arsenal, nothing could be better for us than to win nine points this week," Mourinho said.
Bale scored after 25 minutes but Christian Benteke's soaring header earned Palace an equaliser on the stroke of halftime.
A few weeks ago that might have knocked the stuffing out of Mourinho's side but they responded with Bale restoring their lead before Kane struck with a sublime goal and then wrapped it up with a header from Son Heung-min's assist.
"We can see that when you concede a goal in the last minute of the first half and start the second half very positive without a scar from conceding that goal, the players have a lot of confidence in this moment," Mourinho said.
On the dream duo of Kane and Bale, Mourinho said: "It was an amazing goal -- when I saw the ball leave his foot I knew where it was going, the trajectory was incredible.
"(Bale) needs to enjoy the positive talk with everybody that was doubting his first half of the season. He's playing very well and working hard for the team."
The only other club in Europe's big leagues to reach 100 goals in all competitions is Bayern Munich (106).
Manchester Uniter down City in derby, Spurs rout Palace as Kane & Bale hit brace
Atletico title pursuit stalled by late Madrid equalizer
- Karim Benzema, back in the Madrid squad after an injury layoff, scored in the 87th minute after Luis Suárez's early goal for Atlético at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.
Liverpool suffer sixth straight Anfield loss as Fulham win 1-0
Roma beat Genoa 1-0 to move into Champions League places
- Genoa remained seven points above the relegation zone after its second loss in three matches. It had only lost one of the previous 10 since Davide Ballardini replaced Rolando Maran as coach.
Lewandowski hat-trick steers Bayern past Dortmund 4-2
- Bayern Munich roared back from two goals down to beat Borussia Dortmund 4-2.
Morata double fires Juventus to comeback win over Lazio
- Morata helped Juventus come from behind to beat Lazio 3-1 in Serie A.
Messi grabs two assists as Barcelona march on with victory at Osasuna
- Messi helped Barca take the lead on the half-hour mark when he carved open Osasuna's defence with a superb cross-field ball to Alba, who controlled before blasting into the roof of the net.
Leicester turn up heat in top-four race
- Daniel Amartey's 88th-minute header completed a comeback win for Leicester who stretched their unbeaten away run to 10 games.
Sylla’s late intervention keeps NorthEast level against Bagan
- The draw also extended NorthEast unbeaten run this season to 11, with 10 of those coming under interim head coach Khalid Jamil. The 43-year-old Indian coach made three changes to the side that had won 2-0 against Kerala Blasters in their last league game of the campaign.
Benzema back for Real in time for derby showdown at Atletico
Improving Arsenal have long way to go, says Arteta
Champions Liverpool keep sinking after fifth Anfield defeat in a row
- Chelsea dominated Thursday’s game and could have had more goals to add to Mason Mount’s exquisite first-half strike that turned out to be the match-winner.
ISL semi-final: FC Goa draw with Mumbai City in the first leg
- FC Goa attacked Dessai through Saviour Gama before twinkle-toed Jorge Ortiz tested him. By the 17th minute, Dessai had been caught out thrice; the last time because of a poor pass which Alexander Jesuraj intercepted needing a tackle from Vignesh Dakshinamurthy that could have been a penalty.
Thomas Muller role model for Bayern Munich: Klinsmann
- Muller wouldn’t feature regularly that season but he went on to score in the Champions League knockout stages coming on as a substitute against Sporting Lisbon.
