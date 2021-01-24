Abraham's hattrick sends Chelsea through in FA Cup
Tammy Abraham scored a hattrick as Chelsea beat second-tier side Luton 3-1 to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.
The striker took his tally on the season to 11 by netting twice in seven first-half minutes. Jordan Clark profited from the struggling Kepa Arrizabalaga's latest goalkeeping error to reduce the deficit to 2-1 on the half-hour before Abraham struck again in the 74th minute.
Timo Werner missed a late penalty in a frustrating end to his afternoon. Chelsea will play another lower-league club, Barnsley, in the round of 16.
This victory was crucial for under-pressure manager Frank Lampard after five losses in eight Premier League games.
A week after they drew in the Premier League, Manchester United and Liverpool meet again in the FA Cup with Juergen Klopp's side struggling in its Premier League title defense. Also on Sunday, Leicester is at Brentford, Everton hosts Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham takes on Burnley.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
