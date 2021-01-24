IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Abraham's hattrick sends Chelsea through in FA Cup
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Chelsea v Luton Town - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - January 24, 2021 Chelsea's Tammy Abraham celebrates scoring their third goal and completing his hat-trick with teammates Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley(Action Images via Reuters)
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Chelsea v Luton Town - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - January 24, 2021 Chelsea's Tammy Abraham celebrates scoring their third goal and completing his hat-trick with teammates Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley(Action Images via Reuters)
football

Abraham's hattrick sends Chelsea through in FA Cup

The striker took his tally on the season to 11 by netting twice in seven first-half minutes. Jordan Clark profited from the struggling Kepa Arrizabalaga's latest goalkeeping error to reduce the deficit to 2-1 on the half-hour before Abraham struck again in the 74th minute.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:57 PM IST

Tammy Abraham scored a hattrick as Chelsea beat second-tier side Luton 3-1 to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

The striker took his tally on the season to 11 by netting twice in seven first-half minutes. Jordan Clark profited from the struggling Kepa Arrizabalaga's latest goalkeeping error to reduce the deficit to 2-1 on the half-hour before Abraham struck again in the 74th minute.

Timo Werner missed a late penalty in a frustrating end to his afternoon. Chelsea will play another lower-league club, Barnsley, in the round of 16.

This victory was crucial for under-pressure manager Frank Lampard after five losses in eight Premier League games.

A week after they drew in the Premier League, Manchester United and Liverpool meet again in the FA Cup with Juergen Klopp's side struggling in its Premier League title defense. Also on Sunday, Leicester is at Brentford, Everton hosts Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham takes on Burnley.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tammy abraham fa cup
app
Close
e-paper
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Chelsea v Luton Town - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - January 24, 2021 Chelsea's Tammy Abraham celebrates scoring their third goal and completing his hat-trick with teammates Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley(Action Images via Reuters)
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Chelsea v Luton Town - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - January 24, 2021 Chelsea's Tammy Abraham celebrates scoring their third goal and completing his hat-trick with teammates Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley(Action Images via Reuters)
football

Abraham's hattrick sends Chelsea through in FA Cup

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:57 PM IST
The striker took his tally on the season to 11 by netting twice in seven first-half minutes. Jordan Clark profited from the struggling Kepa Arrizabalaga's latest goalkeeping error to reduce the deficit to 2-1 on the half-hour before Abraham struck again in the 74th minute.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil(REUTERS)
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil(REUTERS)
football

Ozil says he leaves Arsenal for Fenerbahce with no grudges

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:03 PM IST
Ozil said goodbye to his Arsenal teammates a week ago and his move to Turkey has now been wrapped up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC(ISL)
Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC(ISL)
football

Hyderabad FC split points with Jamshedpur FC with goal-less draw

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Hyderabad FC split points with Jamshedpur FC with goal-less draw
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa, left, holds off Newcastle's Callum Wilson.(AP)
Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa, left, holds off Newcastle's Callum Wilson.(AP)
football

Villa climb into top 10 of EPL after beating Newcastle 2-0

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:42 AM IST
Club-record signing Ollie Watkins scored for the first time in 10 matches to set Villa on its way to all three points with a 13th-minute strike, before Bertrand Traore doubled the lead shortly before halftime on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid - Estadio Mendizorroza, Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain - January 23, 2021 Deportivo Alaves' Joselu scores their first goal REUTERS/Vincent West(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid - Estadio Mendizorroza, Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain - January 23, 2021 Deportivo Alaves' Joselu scores their first goal REUTERS/Vincent West(REUTERS)
football

Hazard shines for Madrid without Zidane; En-Nesyri hat trick

AP, Barcelona
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:31 AM IST
Hazard grazed a long pass to redirect the ball to Benzema, who doubled the lead for Madrid in the 41st after Casemiro had headed in the 15th-minute opener on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp.(Pool via REUTERS)
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Klopp says Burnley shock can spark Liverpool turnaround

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:10 AM IST
Liverpool are fourth with 34 points at the halfway stage of the league campaign, six points behind leaders Manchester United whom they face later on Sunday in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Real Madrid's Eden Hazard.(REUTERS)
Real Madrid's Eden Hazard.(REUTERS)
football

Lively Hazard on way back to form but needs more confidence

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:08 AM IST
Making only his fifth start of the campaign after three spells out with injuries or illness, Hazard notched Madrid's third goal before halftime, expertly controlling a Toni Kroos pass before producing a confident finish.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp walks dejected following the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Burnley in Liverpool.(AP)
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp walks dejected following the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Burnley in Liverpool.(AP)
football

Ahead of United tie, Liverpool left red in the face

By Bhargab Sarmah
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:37 AM IST
  • Ashley Barnes’ 83rd minute penalty ended the Reds’ 68-match unbeaten run at home in the Premier League that stretched back to April, 2017.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala vs Goa(ISL)
Kerala vs Goa(ISL)
football

Playing with 10 men, Goa hold on for a point against Kerala

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:47 PM IST
Goa were reduced to 10 men in the second half after Ivan Gonzalez received marching orders following two yellow cards within a span of seconds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe (REUTERS)
Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe (REUTERS)
football

Mbappe's PSG future uncertain as he hesitates over new deal

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:12 PM IST
After his brace in the 4-0 win against Montpellier took him to 14 goals — and 106 overall for PSG — the 22-year-old Mbappe said he has yet to decide whether to sign a new deal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli shoots towards goal, during the FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Southampton and Arsenal, at St. Mary's Stadium, in Southampton, England, Saturday Jan. 23, 2021.(AP)
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli shoots towards goal, during the FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Southampton and Arsenal, at St. Mary's Stadium, in Southampton, England, Saturday Jan. 23, 2021.(AP)
football

Holders Arsenal knocked out of FA Cup at Southampton

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:00 PM IST
The Gunners' defence of the trophy they won by beating Chelsea last August ended with something of a whimper as Mikel Arteta's side struggled with repeatedly sloppy defending.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Spanish Super Cup - Semi Final - Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - Nuevo Arcangel, Cordoba, Spain - January 13, 2021 Real Sociedad's Willian Jose reacts after missing a penalty during the penalty shootout REUTERS/Jon Nazca/Files(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Spanish Super Cup - Semi Final - Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - Nuevo Arcangel, Cordoba, Spain - January 13, 2021 Real Sociedad's Willian Jose reacts after missing a penalty during the penalty shootout REUTERS/Jon Nazca/Files(REUTERS)
football

Wolves sign striker Willian José on loan from Real Sociedad

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:06 PM IST
The loan signing adds depth to the Wolves squad after forward Raúl Jiménez suffered a fractured skull against Arsenal on Nov. 29.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Arteta hopes Arsenal have learned from Ozil, Sokratis exits

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:12 AM IST
"You don't want to get into this position again, that's for sure. Not for the player, not for the club. But it's happening more and more at every club," Arteta told reporters ahead of Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round clash at Southampton.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Football representational image(HT Image)
Football representational image(HT Image)
football

Wolverhampton edges past 6th-tier Chorley 1-0 in FA Cup

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:19 AM IST
  • The Premier League millionaires also only managed a single shot — the goal — against the part-timers from the sixth tier.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paris St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino with Kylian Mbappe.(REUTERS)
Paris St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino with Kylian Mbappe.(REUTERS)
football

Mbappe brace as PSG routs Montpellier 4-0, Pochettino back

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:46 AM IST
  • PSG moved three points clear of second-place Lille, which can move level on points by winning at fifth-place Rennes on Sunday but has a vastly inferior goal difference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP