AFC Women's Asian Cup in India to be held from Jan 20 to Feb 6 next year
The 2022 Women's Asian Cup, to be hosted by India, will be held from January 20 to February 6, the Asian Football Confederation announced on Thursday.
The tournament will feature 12 teams, expanded from eight in the previous edition, comprising three groups of four with a minimum of 25 matches being played over 18 days. Eight teams will qualify for the newly-introduced quarterfinals.
The event will also serve as a qualification tournament for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, which will see a record five Asian teams seal their spots to join co-host Australia for the newly-expanded 32-team global showpiece.
The Qualifiers for the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup is set to take place from September 13 to 25 in a centralised venue as the continent's hopefuls compete for the final eight spots to join the three highest-ranked sides from the last edition -- Japan, Australia and China, who alongside host India receive automatic qualification.
AFC General Secretary Dato Windsor John said: "India has seen incredible growth in recent years, and we are confident that the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India will present another historic step in the incredible journey of Indian football – one that will strengthen the passion for the game and leave a lasting impact for future generations of women footballers and passionate fans."
The tournament is one of the two marquee events being held in the country next year as the hosting rights of the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup was also handed to India after the 2020 event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The AFC Women’s Asian Cup will not only kick-start 2022 but will be a momentous year for women’s football in India with two big events. We have seen the incremental growth and rise in popularity of women's football with the hosting of international tournaments, and 2022 will be an important step in this journey," All India Football Federation President, Praful Patel said.
"With the tournament expanded to 12 teams for this edition, fans will have the chance to see the best women footballers from around the Continent in India. Our preparations as hosts are on track, and we’re confident of delivering a world-class tournament for teams and fans," he added.
India has also hosted the AFC U-16 Championships in 2016 and the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AFC Women's Asian Cup in India to be held from Jan 20 to Feb 6 next year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mourinho not expecting Alli to leave in January
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Juventus, Atalanta reach Italian Cup semifinals
- Alvaro Morata and Gianluca Frabotta scored first-half goals for Juventus while Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa added late strikes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Messi leads Barca to Copa comeback win over Rayo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tuchel's 1st game as Chelsea coach ends in 0-0 draw v Wolves
- The German coach was hired on Tuesday as the replacement for the fired Frank Lampard, giving him just one training session to get his methods over to the players.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man Utd slumps to shock 2-1 loss to Sheffield Utd in EPL
- A series of defensive blunders by Man United contributed to Oliver Burke scoring a deflected goal in the 74th that proved to be the winner at Old Trafford, ending the hosts’ three-month unbeaten run in the league.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Acting CAF president Selemani disqualified from FIFA elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahimović denounces racism after spat with Lukaku
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liverpool must be a team nobody wants to play, says Klopp
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to bid for 2021 Asian Champions League
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arsenal signs midfielder Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ATK Mohun Bagan clubbed with Bangladesh, Maldives sides in AFC Cup group stage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fulham investigating bullying allegations made by former youth player
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Buffon in blasphemy probe by Italian soccer federation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arsenal fights back for 3-1 win at Southampton in EPL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox