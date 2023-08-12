After Thor and Black Panther, Lionel Messi channels out Spiderman in latest Inter Miami goal celebration - Watch

Ever since his introduction to Major League Soccer (MLS), Lionel Messi has been a nightmare for the opposition in the pink jersey, scoring eight goals in five appearances for Inter Miami. But what has been even more interesting is Messi's celebration following the strikes. Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi reacts after scoring a goal(Reuters)

After scoring a late 86th minute goal in Miami's 4-0 win against Charlotte at the Leagues Cup quarter-final, fans saw the Argentine channel yet another Marvel superhero as he broke out in Spiderman celebration. He angled both his hands and made the web shooters gesture, the video of which went viral on social media.

This was the third instance when Messi celebrated his goal by imitating a Marvel superhero. The number 10 had previously celebrated his strikes with representations of Thor and Black Panther.

However, Messi had one of his quietest games ever since his move to USA from Paris Saint-Germain. Despite that Messi got his name on the scoresheet after hammering the ball from close range and helped Miami secure a fifth straight win since his arrival.

The match between Miami and Charlotte was also attended by Argentina national team coach Lionel Scaloni. A video of him interacting with Messi's mother on the stands is also doing rounds on social media.

What happened in the match

Miami took the lead in the 12th minute through a Josef Martinez penalty and doubled their advantage in the 32nd minute through in-form Robert Taylor, who clipped home a low cross from DeAndre Yedlin.

Miami then scored their third goal in the second half as Diego Gomez played a low cross towards Messi in the middle but an interception by Charlotte defender Adilson Malanda sent the ball inside his own goal.

Messi then wrapped up the show with a clinical finish, which came after Ecuador striker Leonardo Campana cut the ball towards the Argentine as he stood unmarked right at the heart of D.

Inter Miami will next lock horns with Philadelphia Union on Tuesday, the semifinals of the Leagues Cup.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. ...view detail