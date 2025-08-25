Ahead of his first challenge, India coach Khalid Jamil stays positive

Kolkata: There were no surprises in Khalid Jamil’s first interaction with the media and the first set of India players he named as head coach, both of which happened on Monday. India will play the CAFA Nations Cup with little time to prepare and without the seven Mohun Bagan Super Giant players but Jamil decided not to make a big deal of either. Indian men's football team head coach Khalid Jamil during a press conference to announce 23-member squad for the CAFA Nations Cup, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Monday. (PTI)

Instead, he chose to strike a positive note. “It is a big challenge for me. I have got what I wanted. For me now the task is to deliver,” said Jamil in Bengaluru where India have been training for the past 10 days. “Let us go step by step. The matches (in the CAFA Nations Cup) will give us an idea of where we need to improve and will help us in the next three qualifiers (of the 2027 Asian Cup).”

Hosts Tajikistan and Iran, two of the opponents in the CAFA Nations Cup, are higher in the FIFA rankings and Jamil said it was good that they were playing stronger teams. India open against Tajikistan on Friday, play Iran on September 1 and Afghanistan three days later in Group B in Hisor, about 25km form the capital Dushanbe.

Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Oman are in the other group. The group winners will play the final and the second-placed teams for the third place.

Mohun Bagan not releasing players because the tournament does not start in the FIFA window and because they are preparing to play the Asian Champions League 2 main round has made it difficult, Jamil said but “we have not missed them.”

“I thought it would be difficult because we do not have much time but the attitude of the players has been very good. Be they seniors like Sandesh (Jhingan), Anwar (Ali), Gurpreet (Singh Sandhu) or junior players. I never felt like we are very weak.” Even the uncertainty around the season has not affected the players, said Jamil. “Never felt like they were disturbed. They know that when they go inside (on the pitch) they have to perform.”

From the 29 he trained with, Jamil left out goalkeeper Albino Gomes, preferring to go along with young Hrithik Tiwari and repose faith in seasoned campaigners Amrinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. Dropped by Manolo Marquez, the Spaniard whom Jamil replaced, Sandhu returns to the national team for the first time this year.

Jamil also left out defenders Alex Shaji, Sunil Benchamin and Akash Mishra and forwards Rahim Ali and Rahul KP. Mishra missed all of last season after an anterior cruciate ligament injury and along with Rahul and Ali were left out on fitness grounds, as per a member of the team staff.

Jithin MS, who joined on Sunday after helping NorthEast United to keep the Durand Cup, will travel with the squad to Hisor on Tuesday. Without Mohun Bagan forwards Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh and Sahal Abdul Samad, the attack is thin on experience but the head coach said they have to make do with whoever is available. Left out of this competition, Jamil said Sunil Chhetri will be considered for the Asian Cup qualifiers.

Kalyan Chaubey, the All India Football Federation president, said Jamil would need time. “I am sure he will prove his merit for India like he has with clubs,” he said. Jamil, 48, is the only Indian head coach to have made the ISL semi-finals. The former India midfielder did with NorthEast United in 2019-20 and with Jamshedpur FC in 2024-25. He also took Jamshedpur FC to the Super Cup final last term.

The squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Hrithik Tiwari.

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Naorem Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvais.

Midfielders: Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Danish Farooq Bhat, Thounaojam Jeakson Singh, Boris Singh Thangjam, Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh Kumam, Naorem Mahesh Singh.

Forwards: Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh (jr), Jithin MS, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vikram Partap Singh.