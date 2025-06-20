AIFF is just a circus, says Bhutia hitting out again at Chaubey

Kolkata: Pretty much everything Bhaichung Bhutia said circled back to what he thought of Kalyan Chaubey. On the subject of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) president, Bhutia’s contemporary on the pitch, the country’s most recognisable retired player has had a lot to say since Chaubey beat him 33-1 in the presidential election in 2022. Friday’s gloves-were-off press conference was no different. Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia on Friday made a scathing attack on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) leadership. (Hindustan Times)

Sample this: “I do not know how much things will improve at AIFF if he leaves but I do know it cannot possibly get any worse.” Or this: “I had told the people who supported him then that they were backing the wrong guy because I knew him as a player. Those people are now saying Bhaichung Bhutia was right.” And this: “The AIFF is just a circus. If you put jokers in that position, it is bound to be one.”

The federation run by Chaubey lacks transparency and decisions get taken even before they are discussed in meetings, said Bhutia. That is how Manolo Marquez was appointed, he said. The AIFF’s technical committee was not consulted, said Bhutia repeating a charge he first made on July 20 while resigning from the committee.

Marquez’s credentials cannot be questioned, said Bhutia. But had the meeting happened, I would have suggested that he take up one post: either see out the remaining contract with FC Goa or leave that and be with India full-time, he said. The AIFF instead was happy that it could save money through this arrangement, said Bhutia.

He also said Igor Stimac’s removal hurt India’s performance. The huge tussle between “Igor and the president” was very unfortunate, he said. If that was one instance of “bad management”, appointing Subrata Paul as national team director was another, said Bhutia replying to a question.

“Subrata was an excellent goalkeeper and his expertise should have been utilised to help goalkeepers including those in the national team. What advice on do you think he can give a coach with as much experience as Marquez.” Paul’s report on India’s defeats to Thailand and Hong Kong didn’t go beyond stating that the players tried their best but lost, said Bhutia speaking about a former India teammate. “You don’t to be very technical to say that, do you?”

Rebuttal followed expectedly and swiftly. “It has been observed that since Mr. Bhaichung Bhutia’s defeat in the September 2022 elections he has consistently and deliberately made baseless allegations and presented a distorted image of the AIFF,” said Chaubey in a press statement.

“The AIFF always remains open to constructive suggestions from Mr. Bhutia…However, it is unfortunate that in most Executive Committee (sic) meetings his contributions have primarily centred around opposing decisions made collectively by the entire board…”

As a player, Bhutia was generally in his element when the stadium was packed. In front of 1.31 lakh in 1997, he had scored a hattrick for East Bengal that stopped an all-conquering Mohun Bagan juggernaut. He also has the most goals in the Kolkata derby. The room overflowing with journalists in Kolkata showed his stock remains high 14 years into retirement and after being drubbed in AIFF elections. The questions would not stop coming – “I think I will have to stay here till midnight, he said – and this after he had spoken for over 40 minutes.

One week ago, Chaubey, peppering his speech with data, had spoken at length at a press conference in New Delhi. If that had the look and feel of the AIFF president making a case for himself, it was the same with Bhutia. With expectation of an early election hanging heavy in the air, Bhutia said it was time someone who was “sincere” and did not do “dodgy deals” be made AIFF president.

Would he throw his hat in the ring again? The “fox in the box” dodged the question with the ease he would give defenders the slip. “If people feel that way, I am ready,” he said. “But I will not contest elections and will not want to be in the federation if there is government interference.” Encouraging former sportspersons to take up administrative roles in federations is a good initiative – and Sourav Ganguly is a case in point -even though the powers that be erred in choosing Chaubey, he said.

Bhutia said he would be happy to stay away and contribute to football through 70 centres of the eponymous training schools he runs where six thousand boys and girls train are under 220 coaches. “It is hard to run the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools but while everybody loses money in football in India, we don’t,” he said. With his money and a little help from friends, Bhutia said he has brought land in Bagdogra near Siliguri to set up a sports school.