AIFF proposes 22-member governing council to head ISL

Kolkata: A 22-member governing council headed by either the president or the vice-president of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) will be the highest supervisory body of the Indian Super League (ISL). Below the council, a management committee with at least 11 members will be in charge of running the league. That panel will be headed by AIFF’s secretary-general or deputy secretary-general.

This will be the governance structure of India’s top tier men’s league that AIFF shall “own, organise and operate,” according to a proposal by AIFF. As per the plan, the league will have relegation this season. HT has seen the proposal.

The “ISL Governance Charter” was shared with 14 ISL clubs on Tuesday. On receiving feedback and nominations, the bodies will be formed for the season scheduled to begin on February 14. AIFF, according to an official, is hopeful of hearing from the clubs by the end of this week.

Comprising owners, the governing council will have all the 14 clubs and three from AIFF’s president, vice-president, treasurer and secretary-general. It will also have two independent members – defined as persons with no “commercial relationship” with AIFF, clubs or the rights partner – and three representatives of the commercial partner.

The council will supervise the working of the management committee “including review and intervention in matters concerning: (a) ISL governance; (b) implementation of procurement procedures; (c) instances of non-compliance; and (d) approval of programs (sic) materially affecting Clubs.”

All decisions of the governing council shall be taken by simple majority with “at least two affirmative votes from AIFF members.” Only the council can make changes to the charter.

In charge of the day-to-day administration, the management committee will have representatives from five participating clubs. Three will be elected by clubs with two slots reserved for the teams that finished first and second in the preceding regular season. For 2025-26, that will be ISL double winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant and FC Goa.

Included in the management committee’s responsibilities are ISL sponsorship matters and preparing the season’s budget. Any agreement over ₹1 crore or exceeding three years will have to be passed by a simple majority with “at least one affirmative vote by an AIFF member,” the proposal says. The same principle applies to a broadcast deal, a commercial rights partner or “expenses involving a deviation of more than 10% of the approved budget.”

Any decision relating to distribution of the central revenue pool or prize money allocation must have the approval of 75% of the committee’s members present and voting, with “at least two affirmative votes from AIFF Members.”

While the governing council will meet at least once a year at least three months before the ISL season, the management committee will meet at least once a month, as per the proposed charter.

All nominated members of the council and the committee will have three-season terms, it says. In case of a club’s relegation, the term of a nominated member of that club will end. The promoted club can have a representative in the council for the rest of the term. The governance bodies can only be dissolved by the AIFF’s executive committee, as per the proposed charter.

“My first impression is that all roads lead to AIFF in the appeals structure for disputes. Also, the governing council can only approve what the management committee recommends,” said a club official.