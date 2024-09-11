AIFF to have ‘independent’ inquiry into former head coach Igor Stimac’s contract renewal process

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday called for an independent inquiry into former head coach Igor Stimac’s contract renewal procedures after the Croatian and the national body agreed to USD 400,000 compensation settlement for terminating him from the job. Igor Stimac was sacked as India coach in June.( AFP)

During the Annual General Body meeting of the AIFF held in Hyderabad, the members discussed the renewal, termination and eventual settlement of claims under the federation's contract with Stimac.

"The members called for an independent inquiry into the internal procedures that had been followed and the personnel that were involved when the head coach's contract had been renewed in 2023 on unapproved and unfavourable terms," the AIFF said.

It noted that Stimac had filed a claim of USD 920,000 before the FIFA Football Tribunal before eventually entering into a full and final settlement with the AIFF.

The AIFF also said that the head coach's contract renewed in 2023 eventually left the national body "in a compromised negotiating position leading to significant financial detriment to the federation in the settlement of the claim."

The AIFF sacked Stimac in June, terminating his contract exactly a year before it was to expire in the wake of the side's ouster from the second round of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers despite getting a relatively easy draw.

The sacking was followed by a bitter war of words between Stimac and the AIFF with the Croatian threatening to sue the federation if it didn't settle his dues within 10 days. However, the two parties have now reached an agreement.

In March, sources in the AIFF had said that the initial contract signed with Stimac had a severance clause (9.1) which provided for three months' notice period. But the later contract (signed in October 2023) did not have this clause, and this has created problems for the AIFF as far as sacking of Stimac is concerned.

Former AIFF Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran had claimed that the contract extension signed with Stimac which did not have a severance clause, was "approved" by president Kalyan Chaubey who, however, termed the assertion as a “complete lie”.

Chaubey had told PTI that he was in China (for the Hangzhou Asian Games) when the contract was signed (on October 5, 2023) and he was kept in the dark.

The AIFF, in its AGM on Tuesday, said that the members also "expressed their apprehension as to how a former employee, who no longer holds any positions in Indian football, continues to represent AIFF in various committees of the South Asian Football Federation and Asian Football Confederation".

The members requested the AIFF Executive Committee "to write to these bodies and action be taken to curtail such practices".

The unnamed former employee the AIFF was referring to could be Prabhakaran, who was sacked by the AIFF last year.

The AIFF also said that the Indian national team is set to get a permanent address for high-altitude training camps.

"The ExCo members welcomed and accepted the proposal from Arunachal Pradesh Football Association to offer facilities at the newly launched stadium at Tawang, for India national team's training camps.

"Members felt that Tawang, situated at 10,000 feet from sea level, will be an ideal location for high-altitude camps in future to acclimatize squad according to the international competitions."

Earlier in the day, the Executive Committee of the AIFF discussed and proposed to have India U-20 men’s national team in the I-League competition.

"With an eye on AFC Asian Cup 2026 (2027) and Asian Games 2026 participation, the AIFF is preparing well in advance having recently assembled an Under 20 squad and will continue to scout talents on-going basis.

"The proposal is mooted with an idea to have India U20 play in I-League to ensure gaining competitive gametime and to maintain match fitness throughout the year, as I-League endures long season. The India U20 national team will get amnesty from promotion-relegation."