‘Amad one is never a penalty’: Bournemouth boss hits back at Manchester United's Michael Carrick after referee criticism

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola disagreed with Manchester United's appeals for a second penalty in their 2-2 draw. After the match, United boss Michael Carrick slammed the referee for denying his team a penalty in the second half. It looked like Amad Diallo was pulled down and shoved in the opposition box, but then VAR ruled out a penalty. Minutes later, Harry Maguire was involved in a similar tussle with Evanilson, and the referee pointed to the penalty spot.

Speaking to the BBC, Iraola said, "Now we have the advantage we can see replays quickly and I didn't think there was anything in that one [Amad]. I think the Evanilson one and the Matheus Cunha one are both penalties because defenders lose the position and then the Amad one is never a penalty."

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"We asked for one in the first half - Harry Maguire with two hands behind his back but I don't think that was enough for a penalty either. I don't think there is much to discuss."

Meanwhile, Carrick had said, "For him [Stuart Atwell] to give one penalty and not the other… I find it crazy. I cannot understand it. Mental. It’s astonishing. One of them must be wrong."

"A big opportunity to go 2-0 up and we get one penalty and not the other. It's exactly the same thing really - a two-handed grab. He's [referee] got one wrong so, I don't know which one but he doesn't give us the second one.

"I think they're both penalties and it's a massive moment in the game and it ended up chaos after that. Massive moment and I don't understand how you can give one and not the other - it's crazy. It's as obvious as you can get - you've already given one so to not give the other one. It's clear, if that's what he believes is a penalty to start with then the second one has to be. I don't understand how you can't give that.

"And then the goal and after that it was chaos. I was really pleased when we went to 10 men we saw the game out and took a point that's a real positive.

"In the end the way it went you can lose those games so to take a point int he end we'll take that but disappointed not to take all three," he added.

United took the lead through Bruno Fernandes's penalty in the 61st minute, followed by Ryan Christie equalising a few minutes later. Then, a James Hull own goal in the 71st minute made it 2-1 for United. But then, a few minutes later, Maguire was sent off, and Eli Junir Kroupi converted the spot kick to make it 2-2.