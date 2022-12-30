Home / Sports / Football / 'An irreplaceable void in the world of sports': PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Pele

'An irreplaceable void in the world of sports': PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Pele

Updated on Dec 30, 2022 05:35 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to legendary footballer Pele, who died aged 82.

Pele died on Thursday.(PTI/ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Brazilian football legend Pele after the latter died aged 82. Pele, whose full name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died Thursday after a long battle with cancer. A number of eminent personalities from nearly all walks have paid tribute to the legendary former football player.

“The passing away of Pelé leaves an irreplaceable void in the world of sports. A global football superstar, his popularity transcends boundaries. His outstanding sporting performances and success will keep inspiring the coming generations. Condolences to his family and fans. RIP,” said PM Modi in his tweet.

The Prime Minister himself has suffered a personal bereavement, with his mother Hiraben dying on Friday aged 99. Hiraben was admitted to Ahmedabad’s UN Mehta Hospital on Wednesday.

Santos, the club where Pele played in Brazil, said in a statement the public will be able to pay their final respects at Vila Belmiro Stadium, outside Sao Paulo. Santos said the coffin carrying the three-time World Cup champion will leave Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo early Monday morning and will be placed in the center circle of the field.

Visitation will start Monday at 10 a.m. and finish the next day at the same time. Pelé's casket will be carried through the streets of Santos and will pass in front of the home of his 100-year-old mother, Celeste. Recent reports in Brazilian media say Pelé's mother cannot leave her bed and is not lucid.

Pelé had a colon tumor removed in September 2021. Neither his family nor the hospital have said whether it had spread to other organs. He returned to the Albert Einstein hospital on Nov. 29 with COVID-19 and a respiratory infection. Last week, the hospital said in a statement his cancer had advanced.

Pelé led Brazil to World Cup victory in 1958, 1962 and 1970 and remains one of the team's all-time leading scorers with 77 goals. Neymar tied Pelé's record during this year's World Cup in Qatar.

Story Saved
