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    Argentina fans in Kerala village set up floating stadium with squad cutouts in river

    Argentina fans in Kerala village set up floating stadium with squad cutouts in river

    Published on: Jun 13, 2026 4:31 PM IST
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    Kozhikode , A stadium in the middle of a Kerala river with the entire Argentine squad standing on it! No, the South American team has not finally arrived in the state-but it is a float created by football-crazy fans in Pullavoor village here.

    Argentina fans in Kerala village set up floating stadium with squad cutouts in river
    Argentina fans in Kerala village set up floating stadium with squad cutouts in river

    Football mania has already gripped the state in the run-up to the World Cup, with posters, flex boards, and cutouts of football stars like Messi and Neymar, and popular teams including Brazil, Argentina, and Portugal, appearing along roads and in villages, and people colouring their homes in the colours of top teams.

    Now, in Pullavoor, Argentina fans have set up a float in the middle of the river in the form of a mini football stadium, with cutouts of the entire Argentine squad standing on top of it.

    The creators of the float, which has been set up on boats, said they were confident that Argentina would win the World Cup this time as well.

    Visuals on a TV channel showed kids and adults walking on top of the float and clicking photos and selfies.

    The float has been designed in such a manner that it will not be blown over by winds, nor will it sink or overturn due to heavy rains or a rise in the water level of the river, its creators told a TV channel.

    The float is attracting a regular crowd of onlookers to the nearby bridge spanning the river.

    During the last World Cup, fans of Argentina, Brazil, and Portugal in Pullavoor had set up giant cutouts of Messi, Neymar Jr, and Cristiano Ronaldo, respectively, on a small islet in the river, with the Portuguese star's cutout overshadowing the other two.

    The cutout battle between fans of the three teams had gained worldwide attention.

    This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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    Home/Sports/Football/Argentina Fans In Kerala Village Set Up Floating Stadium With Squad Cutouts In River
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