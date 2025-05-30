Search Search
Friday, May 30, 2025
Argentine court declares mistrial in Diego Maradona's death

Reuters |
May 30, 2025 06:52 AM IST

A controversial decision by an Argentine judge paved the way for the court to declare a mistrial on Thursday in the case concerning the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona.

A controversial decision by an Argentine judge paved the way for the court to declare a mistrial on Thursday in the case concerning the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona.

A controversial decision by an Argentine judge paved the way for the court to declare a mistrial in the case concerning the death of Diego Maradona.(AFP)
A controversial decision by an Argentine judge paved the way for the court to declare a mistrial in the case concerning the death of Diego Maradona.(AFP)

One of three judges sitting on the bench, Julieta Makintach, resigned from the case on Tuesday, prompting the court to declare the mistrial.

Maradona's seven-member medical team have been accused of negligence in his Nov. 25, 2020 death as a result of cardiac arrest.

Makintach had permitted a forthcoming documentary about the case entitled "Divine Justice" to be filmed at trial. Moreover, the prosecution showed clips of the judge walking through the court as part of a 90-second trailer.

The trailer caused such a national outcry that Makintach said on Tuesday that she had "no choice" but to resign from the proceedings.

The judges stated that there would be a new trial, but did not indicate when that would occur. In addition, new judges will selected via a lottery.

The trial began on March 11 and dozens of witnesses had already testified. It was expected to conclude in the summer, but now that could be a new starting point.

"I trust we could have a sentence by the end of the year," said Fernando Burlando, an attorney for Maradona's daughters Dalma and Gianinna Maradona.

The family accused the medical team of failing to provide appropriate care for Maradona, 60, after his surgery for a hematoma that formed between his skull and brain. The surgery was performed in early November and he died weeks later during his recovery at a private home.

The seven defendants all deny the charges and claim that Maradona fought against them during the recovery period.

Maradona led Argentina to the World Cup in 1986 and the soccer-crazed nation did not capture it again until 2022.

