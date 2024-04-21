Arsenal beat Wolves 2-0 to retake EPL lead away from Manchester City

After a very tough week during which they were beaten by Aston Villa in the Premier League and by Bayern Munich in the Championship Trophy, Arsenal finally got some of their attacking flair back and slammed two past a fighting Wolves side. However, before anything else, it should be understood that the Wolves side was decimated cruelly by injuries to their top players. Clearly, a full-strength Wolves side would have been an entirely different challenge for Arsenal. However, that is the luck of play and what matters for Arsenal fans is that their team bagged the 3 points on offer and leapfrogged Manchester City to the top of the EPL table. Arsenal's Martin Odegaard (L) scores their second goal during the match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton.(AFP)

Of course, Manchester City have played one match less than the Gunners so far and things may change, but not very soon as Arsenal host Chelsea within days while Manchester City will not have another EPL match for days on together - they play Brighton. In effect, that means if Arsenal beat Chelsea at the Emirates on Tuesday night, they will go 4 points up on City before their fierce rivals get to play.

The goals did not come very easily against a Wolves side, which was asking for no quarters and offering none either - after all, they were playing in front of their home fans. It was Leandro Trossard who managed to score on the stroke of half-time, indicating how tough the going was for the Gunners. The same thing happened in the second half too and Martin Odegaard was finally able to put the match beyond Wolves’ reach by scoring in stoppage time! With the Wolves throwing caution to the winds and attacking at every opportunity, they left huge opportunities open for the Gunners to counter-attack. And that was that.

It was a crucial win against Wolverhampton Wanderers for Arsenal for sure and putting it in perspective for Arsenal was SkySports commentator Jamie Redknapp. He said, “There's an argument that's Arsenal's biggest win of the season, their most important."