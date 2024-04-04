Arsenal vs Luton Town 2-0: Mikel Arteta’s side eases to win, tops EPL table, pushes Liverpool to No. 2

Arsenal vs Luton Town: Coming into the latest match sandwiched between Liverpool and Manchester City, Arsenal had yet another tough draw to contend with. Just Sunday, they had come away with a hard-fought point from the match against a fighting Manchester City and already the next big fixture was upon them. And it was not an easy fixture. Luton has been praised to the skies by Arsenal Coach Mikel Arteta. He said, "They deserve more credit than any other team in this league….” Arsenal vs Luton Town: The 2-0 scoreline indicated that Arsenal dominated the match despite the fight put up by Luton.(Action Images via Reuters)

The encounter was expected to be tough and that is exactly what it turned into even though as a contest, it was over half way through. For Arsenal, the importance of the match can be gauged from the fact that winning meant they would leapfrog Liverpool and top the table, a psychologically massive boost.

What was on their side was the momentum - the team had won 8 times and drawn one over the last 9 fixtures before this encounter. Expectations were that Arsenal would not go into the match with a defensive mind-set that they had against City.

So, what happened when the kick-off finally happened? Arsenal fans were left fully satisfied with the clinical way their team tore apart the Luton defense with Odegaard himself doing the honors with the first goal.

Thereafter, with Luton looking to hit back in kind, Arsenal did not sit back on their side of the pitch and instead constantly threatened on the attack. The relentless pressure paid off magnificently as the mostly disciplined Luton team cracked, broke and actually actually scored an own goal. As a contest, it was over in the first half itself. And this happened even though Saka was missing in action presumably due to injury.

The stats at the end of the match showed it all with 58% possesion of the ball in Arsenal's favour and another 13 shots at the goal to Luton's 5.

With the match safe and the three points in their pockets, the team drew the curtains on the match as the No. 1 team in the League. A phenomenal run over the last few weeks - played 10, won 9 times and drawn 1.

However, the pressure is still there on Arsenal as is clear from a simple glance at the EPL table. While Arsenal have 68, Liverpool have 67. And not to forget, Manchester City is currently playing Auto Villa and it is leading 3-1. Meaning it will reach 67 points if the score stays this way at the end.

And for Arsenal fans most worrisome part is that Liverpool has played only 29 matches to Arsenal and City’s 30!