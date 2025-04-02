Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming Copa del Rey semi-final: Where to watch BAR vs ATM live match online

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming: The two Spanish heavyweights will clash once again, this time in the second-leg semi-final of the Copa del Rey trophy. The Blaugranas and Diego Simeone's men have already clashed thrice this season, with Barcelona having a slight edge as they won the last match when they met in La Liga. It was a thrilling contest. Atletico Madrid dominated the clash for three-fourths of the match, but Barcelona switched on at the business end of the game to finish it 4-2. Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Check Copa del Rey live streaming details.(AFP)

Meanwhile, in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semis, Atletico made a sensational comeback in the last 10 minutes to make it 4-4 as the two heavyweights will now start fresh on the pitch when they clash on Wednesday.

Real Madrid have already sealed a place in the final with a late win over Real Sociedad 5-4 aggregate courtesy an extra-time goal from Antonio Rudiger to seal the deal in the second leg.

FC Barcelona currently lead LaLiga by three points over Real Madrid and remain unbeaten in 2025, holding a 20-game unbeaten streak across all competitions. In the UEFA Champions League, Barça have reached the quarter-finals and will host Borussia Dortmund in the first leg on next Wednesday.

Hansi Flick has clearly stated that Barcelona want to go for every title they compete in and the players will give everything on the field to do so.

"I feel the hunger that they have to win titles," Flick told a press conference on Tuesday.

“We will try everything, we will give everything for that and we will see what happens at the end of the season. The end of the season shows everything But ... our way how we go, I'm really happy. I said before, the team can be proud as things stand right now,” he added.

Here are the streaming details for Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey semi-final:

When will the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey semi-final match be played?

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona will be played on Thursday, April 3.

Where will the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey semi-final match be played?

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona will be played at Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain.

At what time will the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey semi-final match begin?

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona will start at 01:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey semi-final match?

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona will not be televised in India.

How do I watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey semi-final match live streaming?

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona will be streamed live on the FanCode in India.