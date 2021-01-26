IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Bale scores as Tottenham recovers to oust Wycombe in FA Cup
Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur - Adams Park, High Wycombe, Britain - January 25, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale celebrates scoring their first goal(REUTERS)
Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur - Adams Park, High Wycombe, Britain - January 25, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale celebrates scoring their first goal(REUTERS)
football

Bale scores as Tottenham recovers to oust Wycombe in FA Cup

Playing his first full match of the season, Bale netted before halftime to cancel out Fred Onyedinma's shock opener for the second-tier side.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:10 AM IST

Gareth Bale scored only his fourth goal since returning to Tottenham in leading a comeback to beat Wycombe 4-1 in the FA Cup on Monday.

Playing his first full match of the season, Bale netted before halftime to cancel out Fred Onyedinma's shock opener for the second-tier side.

With extra time looming, Harry Winks put Tottenham in front with a curling strike in the 86th minute then Tanguy Ndombele netted twice.

Jose Mourinho's side plays Everton in the fifth round to maintain its challenge in four competitions.

Mourinho named a strong team and this was a chance for Bale to show why he should be in the team more often while back on loan from Real Madrid.

He wasted a chance after five minutes by heading wide and dragged an effort wide from another good position on the edge of the area.

Those misses proved costly as Wycombe took the lead in the 25th minute.

Uche Ikpeazu got the better of Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld down the right and his cross was not cleared by Davinson Sanchez, who could only divert it into the path of Onyedinma to fire home.

Spurs went for a quick response and the chances continued to rack up. Japhet Tanganga headed over from a corner immediately after, Bale hit the side-netting with another good chance, and Moussa Sissoko’s deflected effort from the edge of the area cannoned into the crossbar.

Mourinho may have been fearing the worst when he saw Tanganga head another golden chance against the crossbar, but his side finally levelled in first-half stoppage time.

Lucas Moura found space on the left and Bale broke the offside trap to hook home from close range.

That ought to have been the platform for Spurs to go on and win the game comfortably in the second half but a raft of missed chances caused unnecessary stress.

Bale was again wasteful after surging into the area, Erik Lamela could not get a proper connection on his shot from a good position and fired straight at Ryan Alsopp, and then Moura poked wide after finding space on the edge of the area.

Mourinho was not prepared to risk anything so he sent on Kane and Son Heung-min, but they too were equally wasteful.

Kane saw his shot blocked by Alsopp after miscontrolling, and Son flashed an effort wide after a trademark dart into the area.

But Spurs won it with a two-goal salvo in the space of 72 seconds.

After Kane spurned another chance at the far post, the ball fell to Winks 20 yards out and the midfielder sent a curling effort into the top corner.

Immediately from kickoff, Spurs got in down the left, Son’s shot was deflected into the path of Ndombele and the Frenchman diverted into the bottom corner. He scored a second in stoppage time when he superbly cut inside and fired in at the near post.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tottenham hotspurs
app
Close
e-paper
Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard(Action Images via Reuters)
Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard(Action Images via Reuters)
football

'Feel sorry': Reactions to Chelsea's sacking of manager Frank Lampard

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:45 AM IST
Here's how the football world reacted to Chelsea's sacking of manager Frank Lampard
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur - Adams Park, High Wycombe, Britain - January 25, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale celebrates scoring their first goal(REUTERS)
Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur - Adams Park, High Wycombe, Britain - January 25, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale celebrates scoring their first goal(REUTERS)
football

Bale scores as Tottenham recovers to oust Wycombe in FA Cup

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:10 AM IST
Playing his first full match of the season, Bale netted before halftime to cancel out Fred Onyedinma's shock opener for the second-tier side.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Logo of Asian Football Confederation(AFC/Twitter)
Logo of Asian Football Confederation(AFC/Twitter)
football

AFC cancels, postpones tournaments; India's schedule also affected

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:16 PM IST
AFC cancels, postpones tournaments; India's schedule also affected
READ FULL STORY
Close
Frank Lampard.(Pool via REUTERS)
Frank Lampard.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Chelsea sack manager Frank Lampard

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:20 PM IST
"Chelsea Football Club have today parted company with Head Coach Frank Lampard," the club announced in a press release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India U-16 National Team beat UAE 2-1 in a friendly match(Indian Football / Twitter)
India U-16 National Team beat UAE 2-1 in a friendly match(Indian Football / Twitter)
football

India U-16 team beats UAE 2-1 in a friendly match

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:04 PM IST
India's U-16 football team earned a 1-0 victory over their counterparts from UAE
READ FULL STORY
Close
Football representational image(HT Image)
Football representational image(HT Image)
football

4 soccer players killed in Brazil plane crash had COVID-19

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:14 AM IST
The club's president also died in the crash after the plane suddenly plunged to the ground at the end of the runway while on takeoff in the northern state of Tocantins, the team reported. The pilot also died.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of a La Liga game.(REUTERS)
File photo of a La Liga game.(REUTERS)
football

Liga officials discuss potential protocols for vaccines distribution among clubs

By Karan Prashant Saxena
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:54 AM IST
  • LaLiga officials discuss potential protocols for vaccines distribution among clubs
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes scores their third goal from a free-kick.(Pool via REUTERS)
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes scores their third goal from a free-kick.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man United compounds Liverpool's woes with victory in FA Cup

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:57 AM IST
  • Bruno Fernandes bent in a free kick in the 78th minute to send United into the fifth round with a 3-2 victory on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Chelsea v Luton Town - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - January 24, 2021 Chelsea's Tammy Abraham celebrates scoring their third goal and completing his hat-trick with teammates Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley(Action Images via Reuters)
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Chelsea v Luton Town - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - January 24, 2021 Chelsea's Tammy Abraham celebrates scoring their third goal and completing his hat-trick with teammates Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley(Action Images via Reuters)
football

Abraham's hattrick sends Chelsea through in FA Cup

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:57 PM IST
The striker took his tally on the season to 11 by netting twice in seven first-half minutes. Jordan Clark profited from the struggling Kepa Arrizabalaga's latest goalkeeping error to reduce the deficit to 2-1 on the half-hour before Abraham struck again in the 74th minute.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil(REUTERS)
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil(REUTERS)
football

Ozil says he leaves Arsenal for Fenerbahce with no grudges

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:03 PM IST
Ozil said goodbye to his Arsenal teammates a week ago and his move to Turkey has now been wrapped up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC(ISL)
Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC(ISL)
football

Hyderabad FC split points with Jamshedpur FC with goal-less draw

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Hyderabad FC split points with Jamshedpur FC with goal-less draw
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa, left, holds off Newcastle's Callum Wilson.(AP)
Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa, left, holds off Newcastle's Callum Wilson.(AP)
football

Villa climb into top 10 of EPL after beating Newcastle 2-0

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:42 AM IST
Club-record signing Ollie Watkins scored for the first time in 10 matches to set Villa on its way to all three points with a 13th-minute strike, before Bertrand Traore doubled the lead shortly before halftime on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid - Estadio Mendizorroza, Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain - January 23, 2021 Deportivo Alaves' Joselu scores their first goal REUTERS/Vincent West(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid - Estadio Mendizorroza, Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain - January 23, 2021 Deportivo Alaves' Joselu scores their first goal REUTERS/Vincent West(REUTERS)
football

Hazard shines for Madrid without Zidane; En-Nesyri hat trick

AP, Barcelona
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:31 AM IST
Hazard grazed a long pass to redirect the ball to Benzema, who doubled the lead for Madrid in the 41st after Casemiro had headed in the 15th-minute opener on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp.(Pool via REUTERS)
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Klopp says Burnley shock can spark Liverpool turnaround

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:10 AM IST
Liverpool are fourth with 34 points at the halfway stage of the league campaign, six points behind leaders Manchester United whom they face later on Sunday in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Real Madrid's Eden Hazard.(REUTERS)
Real Madrid's Eden Hazard.(REUTERS)
football

Lively Hazard on way back to form but needs more confidence

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:08 AM IST
Making only his fifth start of the campaign after three spells out with injuries or illness, Hazard notched Madrid's third goal before halftime, expertly controlling a Toni Kroos pass before producing a confident finish.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP