Barcelona vs Newcastle United Live Streaming: When and where to watch UCL match live online and on TV

Barcelona vs Newcastle United Live Streaming: Hansi Flick’s Barcelona will go into Wednesday night’s Champions League round of 16 second leg as clear favourites. Tuesday’s fixtures saw predicted wins for Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, while Sporting CP stunned with a remarkable comeback against Bodo/Glimt. Barcelona secured a 1-1 draw in the away leg thanks to a late penalty from Lamine Yamal. Newcastle United are struggling in the Premier League, sitting ninth, though manager Eddie Howe insists the team is in its best form of the season. Earlier, Barcelona claimed a 2-1 win over Newcastle in the league at St James’ Park, setting up a compelling second-leg clash.

Newcastle, aiming to reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in the club's history, know the challenge will be different on Wednesday at the home of the five-time winners.

Flick warned of a challenging clash ahead, describing Newcastle United as a physical and fast team with aggressive man-to-man play. He stressed the importance of executing Barcelona’s best performance to secure a positive result.

"It will be a tough game tomorrow. They're a physical team, aggressive man-to-man, in transition they are fast players," said Flick.

"We have to play our perfect game tomorrow and this is important -- we'll try to do this," he added.

When will the Barcelona vs Newcastle United, UEFA Champions League Round of 16 take place? The Barcelona vs Newcastle United UEFA Champions League Round of 16 will take place on Wednesday (March 18), and will begin at 11:15 PM IST.

Where will the Barcelona vs Newcastle United UEFA Champions League Round of 16 take place? The Barcelona vs Newcastle United UEFA Champions League Round of 16 will be held at Camp Nou.

How to watch live telecast of the Barcelona vs Newcastle United UEFA Champions League Round of 16? The live telecast of the Barcelona vs Newcastle United UEFA Champions League Round of 16 will be available on Sony Sports Network.